Home
Food and Drink
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Creme fraiche
:
Celery soup with walnuts and crème fraîche
Pumpkin ravioli with cream of cress
Potatoes baked in foil with herbs and cream
Crème pâtissière (pastry cream)
Easy
10 min
Coddled eggs with horseradish cream
Easy
10 min
Fondant with chocolate sauce and ice-cream
Easy
30 min
Cream cucumber
Easy
10 min
Yoghurt and strawberry ice cream
Easy
10 min
Cucumber salad with tarragon cream
Easy
30 min
Mini herb omelettes
Easy
30 min
Green tea cream desserts
Easy
10 min
Soft fruit crumble with vanilla ice cream
Medium
30 min
Trout and cress terrine
Easy
20 min
Gonzague chocolate mousse
Easy
20 min
Papaya fruit salad
Easy
25 min
Crème brûlée
Easy
15 min
Cauliflower gratin
Easy
25 min
Chocolate creams
Easy
15 min
Lentil purée
Easy
15 min
Veal and avocado tartare
Easy
80 min
Mini chocolate soufflés
Medium
30 min
Iced avocado soup with salmon
Medium
20 min
Pumpkin and cinnamon tart
Medium
30 min
Two mushroom soup
Medium
35 min
Spiced coconut soup
Medium
15 min
Salmon with sorrel
Medium
15 min
Pumpkin pots with oat pastry
Medium
15 min
Cucumber and herb soup
Easy
35 min
French onion tart
Easy
30 min
Easy peasy pasta and sauce
Easy
10 min
1
2
3
4
