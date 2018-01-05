> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Creme fraiche

:
Celery soup with walnuts and crème fraîche recipe
Celery soup with walnuts and crème fraîche		Pumpkin ravioli with cream of cress recipe
Pumpkin ravioli with cream of cress		Potatoes baked in foil with herbs and cream recipe
Potatoes baked in foil with herbs and cream
Crème pâtissière (pastry cream)Easy10 min
Coddled eggs with horseradish creamEasy10 min
Fondant with chocolate sauce and ice-creamEasy30 min
Cream cucumberEasy10 min
Yoghurt and strawberry ice creamEasy10 min
Cucumber salad with tarragon creamEasy30 min
Mini herb omelettesEasy30 min
Green tea cream dessertsEasy10 min
Soft fruit crumble with vanilla ice creamMedium30 min
Trout and cress terrineEasy20 min
Gonzague chocolate mousseEasy20 min
Papaya fruit saladEasy25 min
Crème brûléeEasy15 min
Cauliflower gratinEasy25 min
Chocolate creamsEasy15 min
Lentil puréeEasy15 min
Veal and avocado tartareEasy80 min
Mini chocolate soufflésMedium30 min
Iced avocado soup with salmonMedium20 min
Pumpkin and cinnamon tartMedium30 min
Two mushroom soupMedium35 min
Spiced coconut soupMedium15 min
Salmon with sorrelMedium15 min
Pumpkin pots with oat pastryMedium15 min
Cucumber and herb soupEasy35 min
French onion tartEasy30 min
Easy peasy pasta and sauceEasy10 min

