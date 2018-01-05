Albums
The best recipes using Feta
:
Potato and feta bake
Chicken and feta stuffed tomatoes
Greek yoghurt with peppers, feta and pine nuts
Tomato, feta and barley bread tartlets
Easy
10 min
Aubergine and feta gratin
Medium
20 min
Peach and feta salad
Easy
15 min
Curried cucumber and cheese carpaccio
Easy
10 min
Greek savoury cake
Easy
10 min
Sambousek
Easy
30 min
Roasted vegetable and fish salad
Easy
20 min
More recipes :
Chicken with yoghurt and mint
Sunshine oranges
Spanish omelette
Liver kebabs
Mussels with green pepper
Sesame duck kebabs
Cyber Remy (cocktail)
Mini herb omelettes
Coconut and raspberry punch
Creme catalan
