The best recipes using Leg of lamb
:
Roast leg of lamb
Haunch of venison-style leg of lamb
Lamb with ginger
Lamb marinated with yoghurt
Medium
150 min
Lamb and aubergine tagine
Easy
5 min
Lamb and prune tagine
Easy
15 min
Lamb in mustard
Easy
20 min
Lamb tagine
Medium
30 min
Sautéed lamb with saffron
Easy
30 min
Oriental rack of lamb with stir-fried vegetables
Easy
15 min
Lamb with aubergine
Hard
60 min
Kebab karaz lamb with cherries and pomegranate
Easy
15 min
Sautéed lamb with grapes
Easy
15 min
Sausage hot dog
Easy
15 min
Lamb casserole
Easy
25 min
Rack of lamb with spinach and mushroom gratin
Medium
40 min
Lamb in herb cream sauce
Easy
15 min
Lamb chops with pea, mint and avocado salad
Medium
45 min
Spider cakes
Medium
15 min
Cottage pie
Easy
30 min
Chicken tagine with lemons and olives
Easy
20 min
Mixed salad with bolete mushrooms
Easy
10 min
Chicken with tarragon and chanterelle mushrooms
Easy
10 min
Garlicky roast
Easy
15 min
Capon chicken stuffed with honey
Medium
35 min
Roast goose with currant stuffing
Easy
20 min
Shepherd's pie
Easy
20 min
Mushroom capuccino
Easy
10 min
Shepherd's pie
Easy
10 min
Pascale salad
Easy
20 min
1
2
Back to ingredient list
