The Cook Book

The best recipes using Leg of lamb

:
Roast leg of lamb recipe
Roast leg of lamb		Haunch of venison-style leg of lamb recipe
Haunch of venison-style leg of lamb		Lamb with ginger recipe
Lamb with ginger
Lamb marinated with yoghurtMedium150 min
Lamb and aubergine tagineEasy5 min
Lamb and prune tagineEasy15 min
Lamb in mustardEasy20 min
Lamb tagineMedium30 min
Sautéed lamb with saffronEasy30 min
Oriental rack of lamb with stir-fried vegetablesEasy15 min
Lamb with aubergineHard60 min
Kebab karaz lamb with cherries and pomegranateEasy15 min
Sautéed lamb with grapesEasy15 min
Sausage hot dogEasy15 min
Lamb casseroleEasy25 min
Rack of lamb with spinach and mushroom gratinMedium40 min
Lamb in herb cream sauceEasy15 min
Lamb chops with pea, mint and avocado saladMedium45 min
Spider cakesMedium15 min
Cottage pieEasy30 min
Chicken tagine with lemons and olivesEasy20 min
Mixed salad with bolete mushroomsEasy10 min
Chicken with tarragon and chanterelle mushroomsEasy10 min
Garlicky roastEasy15 min
Capon chicken stuffed with honeyMedium35 min
Roast goose with currant stuffingEasy20 min
Shepherd's pieEasy20 min
Mushroom capuccinoEasy10 min
Shepherd's pieEasy10 min
Pascale saladEasy20 min

