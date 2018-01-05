Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Fromage frais
:
Cherry tomatoes stuffed with fromage frais
Fromage frais cheesecake
Fromage frais with herbs and raspberries
Melon and marzipan fromage frais
Easy
20 min
Tomato and mushroom toasts
Easy
5 min
Cheese cake
Medium
20 min
Cheese turnovers
Medium
40 min
Fruits of the forest gratin
Easy
15 min
Quick mushrooms
Easy
5 min
Sardine tapas
Medium
20 min
Plum flan
Easy
10 min
Organic cream cheese with vegetables and herbs
Easy
15 min
Potatoes baked in foil with herbs and cream
Easy
15 min
Kiwi and coconut cups
Easy
30 min
Crab verrines
Medium
10 min
Cucumber and radish smoothie
Easy
5 min
Peach cheesecake
Easy
20 min
Strawberry medley in light cream
Medium
20 min
Glazed strawberry cake
Medium
25 min
Pineapple carpaccio
Easy
180 min
Macadamia fruit crumble
Medium
25 min
Raspberry biscuit sundae
Easy
15 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Baked chocolate cheesecake
Pomegranate mousse
Tuna and mascarpone dip
Mascarpone and goat's cheese nibbles
Fennel and soya milk clafoutis
Raspberry rice milk smoothie
Apple pancakes with oat milk
Caramel and almond milk flan
Kiwi rice milk smoothie
Cherry tomato, goat's cheese and olive clafoutis
Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Time management tips: Get more done in less time
The World's Most Iconic Photographs
Next Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!