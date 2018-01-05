> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Gruyere

:
French onion soup recipe
French onion soup		Cauliflower gratin recipe
Cauliflower gratin		Cheese empanadillas recipe
Cheese empanadillas
Cheese souffleHard20 min
Mussel gratinMedium20 min
Ham-stuffed celeryEasy10 min
Fennel stuffed with rice and hamEasy40 min
Cheese souffléEasy10 min
Cheese sticksEasy10 min
Carrot and chive flanEasy25 min
Gratin dauphinoisEasy10 min
Buckwheat pancakes with ham and cheeseMedium15 min
Broccoli gratinEasy20 min
Duck and pumpkin shepherd's pieEasy25 min

