The best recipes using Gruyere
French onion soup
Cauliflower gratin
Cheese empanadillas
Cheese souffle
Hard
20 min
Mussel gratin
Medium
20 min
Ham-stuffed celery
Easy
10 min
Fennel stuffed with rice and ham
Easy
40 min
Cheese soufflé
Easy
10 min
Cheese sticks
Easy
10 min
Carrot and chive flan
Easy
25 min
Gratin dauphinois
Easy
10 min
Buckwheat pancakes with ham and cheese
Medium
15 min
Broccoli gratin
Easy
20 min
Duck and pumpkin shepherd's pie
Easy
25 min
More recipes :
Banana and chocolate spring rolls
Oriental rack of lamb with stir-fried vegetables
Cheese and cumin canapés
Leek & Asparagus Quiche
Pea & Watercress Soup
Pea & Asparagus Risotto
Lemon Drizzle Cake
Hot Cross Bun Pudding
Aubergine caviar
Aubergine and ginger caviar
05/01/2018
