The best recipes using Milk
:
Pumpkin, apple and coconut milk soup
Fennel and soya milk clafoutis
Apple pancakes with oat milk
Almond milk
Easy
90 min
Homemade milk jelly
Medium
75 min
Raspberry rice milk smoothie
Easy
5 min
Caramel and almond milk flan
Easy
10 min
Kiwi rice milk smoothie
Easy
10 min
Moelleux au chocolat with condensed milk
Easy
30 min
Four cheese tart
Easy
15 min
Viennese hot chocolate
Easy
10 min
Sole terrine
Easy
20 min
Savoury mini croissants
Easy
20 min
Light waldorf salad
Easy
15 min
Muffins
Easy
10 min
Pumpkin soup
Easy
20 min
Light muffins
Easy
10 min
Coco boy (non-alcoholic)
Easy
5 min
Coconut batida
Easy
min
Orange and ginger pancakes
Easy
20 min
Pancake batter
Easy
10 min
Seychellois chicken curry
Easy
20 min
French gingerbread
Easy
10 min
Cyber remy (cocktail)
Easy
5 min
Guava surprise
Easy
5 min
Papaya crumble
Easy
20 min
Waffle mixture
Easy
20 min
Banana fritters
Easy
15 min
Rice pudding
Easy
10 min
Cream of cauliflower soup
Easy
10 min
