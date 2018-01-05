> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Milk

:
Pumpkin, apple and coconut milk soup recipe
Pumpkin, apple and coconut milk soup		Fennel and soya milk clafoutis recipe
Fennel and soya milk clafoutis		Apple pancakes with oat milk recipe
Apple pancakes with oat milk
Almond milkEasy90 min
Homemade milk jellyMedium75 min
Raspberry rice milk smoothieEasy5 min
Caramel and almond milk flanEasy10 min
Kiwi rice milk smoothieEasy10 min
Moelleux au chocolat with condensed milkEasy30 min
Four cheese tartEasy15 min
Viennese hot chocolateEasy10 min
Sole terrineEasy20 min
Savoury mini croissantsEasy20 min
Light waldorf saladEasy15 min
MuffinsEasy10 min
Pumpkin soupEasy20 min
Light muffins Easy10 min
Coco boy (non-alcoholic)Easy5 min
Coconut batidaEasy min
Orange and ginger pancakesEasy20 min
Pancake batterEasy10 min
Seychellois chicken curryEasy20 min
French gingerbreadEasy10 min
Cyber remy (cocktail)Easy5 min
Guava surpriseEasy5 min
Papaya crumbleEasy20 min
Waffle mixtureEasy20 min
Banana frittersEasy15 min
Rice puddingEasy10 min
Cream of cauliflower soupEasy10 min

1234

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveTime management tips: Get more done in less time
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         