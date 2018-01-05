Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Mozzarella
:
Mini tomato and mozzarella tarts
Caprese (tomatoes & mozzarella)
Tomato and mozzarella quiche
Mozzarella and bacon pizza
Easy
10 min
Melon and mozzarella salad with basil
Easy
10 min
Mozzarella-wrapped aubergines
Medium
45 min
Chilli, red onion and chorizo potato bake
Easy
5 min
Cheese empanadillas
Medium
40 min
Artichokes alla parmigiana
Easy
30 min
Seafood and herb lasagne
Easy
20 min
Polenta crusted aubergine and parmesan
Easy
5 min
Pizza alla marinara (seafood)
Easy
20 min
Four cheese tart
Easy
15 min
Pizza al prosciutto (prosciutto ham)
Easy
10 min
Pizza alla napoletana (tomato & anchovy)
Easy
15 min
Spicy mini pizzas
Easy
20 min
grilled aubergine puttanesca tortellini with mozz
Easy
10 min
Pizza alla siciliana (artichoke & onion)
Easy
20 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Moussaka
Cod and garlic fritters
Frozen chocolate cake
Chocolate fondue
Carpaccio of sea bass with lemon verbena oil
The elixir of desire (cocktail)
Aphrodite cocktail
Venus cocktail
Diane cocktail
Devilled prawns
Don't miss...
Retro foods - how many can you remember?
Foods that you can easily grow at home
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!