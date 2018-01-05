> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Mozzarella

:
Mini tomato and mozzarella tarts recipe
Mini tomato and mozzarella tarts		Caprese (tomatoes & mozzarella) recipe
Caprese (tomatoes & mozzarella)		Tomato and mozzarella quiche recipe
Tomato and mozzarella quiche
Mozzarella and bacon pizzaEasy10 min
Melon and mozzarella salad with basilEasy10 min
Mozzarella-wrapped auberginesMedium45 min
Chilli, red onion and chorizo potato bakeEasy5 min
Cheese empanadillasMedium40 min
Artichokes alla parmigianaEasy30 min
Seafood and herb lasagneEasy20 min
Polenta crusted aubergine and parmesanEasy5 min
Pizza alla marinara (seafood)Easy20 min
Four cheese tartEasy15 min
Pizza al prosciutto (prosciutto ham)Easy10 min
Pizza alla napoletana (tomato & anchovy)Easy15 min
Spicy mini pizzasEasy20 min
grilled aubergine puttanesca tortellini with mozzEasy10 min
Pizza alla siciliana (artichoke & onion)Easy20 min

