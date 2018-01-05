Albums
The best recipes using Egg
:
Spring eggs
Perfect boiled eggs
Eggs with truffles
Poached eggs on a bed of potatoes
Easy
20 min
Coddled eggs with horseradish cream
Easy
10 min
Scrambled eggs with truffle
Easy
10 min
Chinese fried egg
Easy
10 min
Scrambled egg and asparagus verrines
Medium
20 min
Egg nog
Easy
5 min
Mix-match cookie delight (no eggs)
Easy
10 min
Shimeji risotto, eggs and hazelnuts
Medium
10 min
Scrambled eggs
Easy
5 min
Chocolate eggs with fruit
Easy
15 min
Chocolate eggs
Easy
25 min
Trio of scrambled eggs
Easy
15 min
Mexican potatoes and eggs
Easy
10 min
Warm black pudding, wicklow cheese and egg salad
Easy
10 min
Hong kong egg tarts
Medium
20 min
Pasta carbonara
Easy
30 min
Chocolate teddy bears
Easy
30 min
Prawn soufflé
Easy
10 min
Spanish omelette
Easy
15 min
Avocado and lime terrine
Easy
20 min
Sole terrine
Easy
20 min
Trout and cress terrine
Easy
20 min
Orange and ginger pancakes
Easy
20 min
Gonzague chocolate mousse
Easy
20 min
Pine nut tart
Easy
20 min
Fromage frais cheesecake
Easy
15 min
French gingerbread
Easy
10 min
More recipes :
Honey scones
Honey brioche buns
Courgette tart
Coconut puddings
Chilli con carne
Beef tortillas
Jambalaya
Pecan pie
Spicy potato salad
Fromage frais cheesecake
