The best recipes using Egg

Spring eggs recipe
Spring eggs		Perfect boiled eggs recipe
Perfect boiled eggs		Eggs with truffles recipe
Eggs with truffles
Poached eggs on a bed of potatoesEasy20 min
Coddled eggs with horseradish creamEasy10 min
Scrambled eggs with truffleEasy10 min
Chinese fried eggEasy10 min
Scrambled egg and asparagus verrinesMedium20 min
Egg nogEasy5 min
Mix-match cookie delight (no eggs)Easy10 min
Shimeji risotto, eggs and hazelnutsMedium10 min
Scrambled eggsEasy5 min
Chocolate eggs with fruitEasy15 min
Chocolate eggsEasy25 min
Trio of scrambled eggsEasy15 min
Mexican potatoes and eggsEasy10 min
Warm black pudding, wicklow cheese and egg saladEasy10 min
Hong kong egg tartsMedium20 min
Pasta carbonaraEasy30 min
Chocolate teddy bearsEasy30 min
Prawn souffléEasy10 min
Spanish omeletteEasy15 min
Avocado and lime terrineEasy20 min
Sole terrineEasy20 min
Trout and cress terrineEasy20 min
Orange and ginger pancakesEasy20 min
Gonzague chocolate mousseEasy20 min
Pine nut tartEasy20 min
Fromage frais cheesecakeEasy15 min
French gingerbreadEasy10 min

