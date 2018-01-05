Albums
The best recipes using Ham
:
Melon and ham bites
Pizza al prosciutto (prosciutto ham)
Prawn and ham rice salad
Ham and fig salad
Easy
30 min
Oak smoked ham and pepper frittata
Medium
20 min
Ham and spinach rolls
Easy
35 min
Ham and melon pasta salad
Easy
20 min
Fennel stuffed with rice and ham
Easy
40 min
Parma ham and melon skewers
Easy
10 min
Ham-stuffed celery
Easy
10 min
Buckwheat pancakes with ham and cheese
Medium
15 min
Avocado and parma ham skewers
Easy
15 min
Tomato and serrano ham tapas
Easy
30 min
Serrano ham and manchego salad
Easy
10 min
Tomato, chilli and serrano ham canapés
Easy
5 min
Quick and easy pizza
Easy
10 min
Gorgonzola penne salad
Easy
20 min
Mini tortiglioni with haricot bean sauce
Easy
20 min
Chinese rice
Easy
20 min
Savoury cake
Easy
30 min
Risotto with two peppers
Easy
15 min
Savoury mini croissants
Easy
20 min
Veal escalope with parmesan
Easy
10 min
Stuffed capon chicken with nuts and cardoon
Medium
45 min
Capon chicken stuffed with honey
Medium
35 min
Quick croque-monsieur (toasted sandwich)
Easy
10 min
Jambalaya
Medium
15 min
Slithery mini sausage rolls
Easy
15 min
Romanesco broccoli clafoutis
Easy
15 min
Italian tomato and pasta soup
Easy
15 min
More recipes :
Oriental carrot and chickpea soup
Banana cake
Green hummus
Salmon, bean and lettuce rolls
Vegetable parmesan crunch
Ratatouille, emmenthal and oat crumble
Vegetable coconut and coriander curry
Tuna and spinach parcels
Perfect mashed potatoes
King prawns with cauliflower and cinnamon soup
