The Cook Book

The best recipes using Parmesan

Leek and parmesan gratin recipe
Leek and parmesan gratin 		Parmesan battered broccoli with salsa rossa recipe
Parmesan battered broccoli with salsa rossa		Veal escalope with parmesan recipe
Veal escalope with parmesan
Polenta crusted aubergine and parmesanEasy5 min
Pear and parmesan tartEasy20 min
Roasted apricots with basil and parmesanEasy20 min
Vegetable parmesan crunchEasy5 min
Parmesan soufflésEasy10 min
Asparagus and parmesan gratin Easy30 min
Risotto with two peppersEasy15 min
Special risottoEasy10 min
Stuffed aubergineEasy20 min
Minestrone soupEasy20 min
Carpaccio of scallopsEasy30 min
Pasta carbonaraEasy30 min
Pappardelle and smoked salmonEasy10 min
Cheese & herb omeletteEasy5 min
Porcini mushroom risotto Medium10 min
Tomato and goat's cheese tartEasy15 min
Ham and fig saladEasy30 min
Italian savoury muffinsEasy15 min
Fennel and soya milk clafoutisEasy15 min
Artichokes alla parmigianaEasy30 min
Chorizo and vodka pastaEasy30 min
Potato gnocchi with tomato, spinach & mascarponeEasy5 min
Butternut squash ravioli with sage sauceMedium10 min
Tomato, bacon, rosemary & red onion rigatoniEasy20 min
Spooky cheesy shredded wheat chicken fingersEasy15 min
Pea & asparagus risotto Medium10 min
Blackcoat saladEasy15 min

