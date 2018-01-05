Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Parmesan
:
Leek and parmesan gratin
Parmesan battered broccoli with salsa rossa
Veal escalope with parmesan
Polenta crusted aubergine and parmesan
Easy
5 min
Pear and parmesan tart
Easy
20 min
Roasted apricots with basil and parmesan
Easy
20 min
Vegetable parmesan crunch
Easy
5 min
Parmesan soufflés
Easy
10 min
Asparagus and parmesan gratin
Easy
30 min
Risotto with two peppers
Easy
15 min
Special risotto
Easy
10 min
Stuffed aubergine
Easy
20 min
Minestrone soup
Easy
20 min
Carpaccio of scallops
Easy
30 min
Pasta carbonara
Easy
30 min
Pappardelle and smoked salmon
Easy
10 min
Cheese & herb omelette
Easy
5 min
Porcini mushroom risotto
Medium
10 min
Tomato and goat's cheese tart
Easy
15 min
Ham and fig salad
Easy
30 min
Italian savoury muffins
Easy
15 min
Fennel and soya milk clafoutis
Easy
15 min
Artichokes alla parmigiana
Easy
30 min
Chorizo and vodka pasta
Easy
30 min
Potato gnocchi with tomato, spinach & mascarpone
Easy
5 min
Butternut squash ravioli with sage sauce
Medium
10 min
Tomato, bacon, rosemary & red onion rigatoni
Easy
20 min
Spooky cheesy shredded wheat chicken fingers
Easy
15 min
Pea & asparagus risotto
Medium
10 min
Blackcoat salad
Easy
15 min
1
2
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Chocolate mousse
Chicken in chocolate sauce
Earl Grey cake
Strawberry sorbet
Roast monkfish with mango and leek
Lamb with ginger
Pan-fried tiger prawns and creamed asparagus
Scrambled egg and asparagus verrines
Iced avocado soup with salmon
Aniseed shortbread with fennel cream
Don't miss...
50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Stars who married the same person twice ...
The World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!