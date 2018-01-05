> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Ricotta

:
Fromage frais with herbs and raspberries recipe
Fromage frais with herbs and raspberries		Cheese and cumin canapés recipe
Cheese and cumin canapés		 grilled aubergine puttanesca tortellini with mozz recipe
grilled aubergine puttanesca tortellini with mozz
Tomato and ricotta saladEasy10 min
Apricot, ricotta and amaretti coulisEasy10 min
Almond ricotta custardEasy20 min
Turkey moussakaEasy5 min
Oyster mushroom ravioli and pumpkin soupMedium15 min
Gazpacho with cheese and herb toastEasy30 min
Strawberries with goat's cheeseEasy10 min

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsStars who married the same person twice ...
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         