Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Ricotta
:
Fromage frais with herbs and raspberries
Cheese and cumin canapés
grilled aubergine puttanesca tortellini with mozz
Tomato and ricotta salad
Easy
10 min
Apricot, ricotta and amaretti coulis
Easy
10 min
Almond ricotta custard
Easy
20 min
Turkey moussaka
Easy
5 min
Oyster mushroom ravioli and pumpkin soup
Medium
15 min
Gazpacho with cheese and herb toast
Easy
30 min
Strawberries with goat's cheese
Easy
10 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Strawberry and melon gratin
Fromage frais with herbs and raspberries
Raspberry and apple crumble
Cherry and almond cake
Cherry verrines with mascarpone and cinnamon
Pepper soup
Plain white rice
Tomato sorbet
Summer wheat salad
Baked chicken and herbs
Don't miss...
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Stars who married the same person twice ...
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!