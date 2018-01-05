> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Yoghurt

:
Greek yoghurt with peppers, feta and pine nuts recipe
Greek yoghurt with peppers, feta and pine nuts		Chicken with yoghurt and mint recipe
Chicken with yoghurt and mint		Beef meatballs and yoghurt sauce recipe
Beef meatballs and yoghurt sauce
Raita (yoghurt and cucumber) Easy10 min
Lamb marinated with yoghurtMedium150 min
Yoghurt and strawberry ice creamEasy10 min
Yoghurt and pineapple cakeEasy20 min
Parsnips with cardamom and yoghurtEasy15 min
Blackberry clafoutisEasy20 min
Chocolate eggs with fruitEasy15 min
Banana cake Easy30 min
Pomegranate and goat's cheese dipEasy5 min
Chicken curryEasy15 min
Cheese turnoversMedium40 min
Apple and chicken skewers with lemon sauceEasy20 min
Peach, apple & cinnamon compoteEasy15 min
Light waldorf saladEasy15 min
Aubergine saladEasy10 min
Chicken and citrus saladEasy25 min
Sautéed lamb with saffronEasy30 min
Yogurt cheese cakeEasy30 min
Turkey moussakaEasy5 min
Cheese empanadillasMedium40 min
Clementine and almond torte Medium20 min
Mixed berry drinkEasy5 min
Cauliflower curryEasy15 min
BorschMedium min
Honey brioche bunsMedium15 min
Chicken kormaMedium15 min
Chicken tikka kebabsMedium10 min

12

