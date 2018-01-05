Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Yoghurt
Greek yoghurt with peppers, feta and pine nuts
Chicken with yoghurt and mint
Beef meatballs and yoghurt sauce
Raita (yoghurt and cucumber)
Easy
10 min
Lamb marinated with yoghurt
Medium
150 min
Yoghurt and strawberry ice cream
Easy
10 min
Yoghurt and pineapple cake
Easy
20 min
Parsnips with cardamom and yoghurt
Easy
15 min
Blackberry clafoutis
Easy
20 min
Chocolate eggs with fruit
Easy
15 min
Banana cake
Easy
30 min
Pomegranate and goat's cheese dip
Easy
5 min
Chicken curry
Easy
15 min
Cheese turnovers
Medium
40 min
Apple and chicken skewers with lemon sauce
Easy
20 min
Peach, apple & cinnamon compote
Easy
15 min
Light waldorf salad
Easy
15 min
Aubergine salad
Easy
10 min
Chicken and citrus salad
Easy
25 min
Sautéed lamb with saffron
Easy
30 min
Yogurt cheese cake
Easy
30 min
Turkey moussaka
Easy
5 min
Cheese empanadillas
Medium
40 min
Clementine and almond torte
Medium
20 min
Mixed berry drink
Easy
5 min
Cauliflower curry
Easy
15 min
Borsch
Medium
min
Honey brioche buns
Medium
15 min
Chicken korma
Medium
15 min
Chicken tikka kebabs
Medium
10 min
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Sea bream in coconut sauce
Spicy mango gratin
Chicken korma
Pancake batter
Bambino pancakes
Orange and ginger pancakes
Flambéed crêpes with apple compote
Crêpes suzette
Chicken with paprika
Siamese prawns
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
