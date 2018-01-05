> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Cottage cheese

Magic cottage cheeseEasy10 min
Cheese cakeMedium20 min
Prawn and asparagus saladEasy30 min
Cream cheese and salad sandwichEasy5 min
Cheese & herb omeletteEasy5 min
Curried cucumber and cheese carpaccioEasy10 min
Tomato and goat's cheese tartEasy15 min
Pumpkin soup with blue cheeseEasy20 min
Savoury cheese pancakesEasy15 min
Cottage pieEasy30 min
Potato, beans, sausage and cheese pieEasy10 min
Pomegranate and goat's cheese dipEasy5 min
Raspberry biscuit sundaeEasy15 min
Baked chocolate cheesecakeEasy30 min
Yogurt cheese cakeEasy30 min
Cheese turnoversMedium40 min
Cheese empanadillasMedium40 min
Cheese souffleHard20 min
Cucumber and prawns in cream cheeseEasy20 min
Cheese nachosEasy2 min
Vegetable crudités with cream cheese sauceEasy15 min
Cheese fondueEasy20 min
Organic cream cheese with vegetables and herbsEasy15 min
Cheese souffléEasy10 min
Vegetarian cottage pieEasy25 min
Goat's cheese omeletteEasy5 min
Goat's cheese and fresh fig appetisersEasy20 min

1234

