The Cook Book

The best recipes using Wheat

Spooky cheesy shredded wheat chicken fingers recipe
Broccoli salad with cracked wheat and pistachio recipe
Broccoli salad with cracked wheat and pistachio		Crunchy wheat and apple salad recipe
Crunchy wheat and apple salad
Summer wheat saladEasy20 min
Hot spicy wheatEasy15 min
Chistmas seed and nut loaf Easy30 min
Fennel and soya milk clafoutisEasy15 min
Wholewheat pasta, chicken and artichoke saladEasy10 min
Delicious apple muffins for diabeticsEasy10 min
Spiced tabboulehEasy15 min
CouscousEasy60 min
TabouléEasy90 min
Wholewheat muffinsEasy10 min
Cocoa and vanilla smoothieEasy5 min
Fruity macadamia snack barsEasy20 min

