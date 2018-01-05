Albums
The best recipes using Wheat
:
Spooky cheesy shredded wheat chicken fingers
Broccoli salad with cracked wheat and pistachio
Crunchy wheat and apple salad
Summer wheat salad
Easy
20 min
Hot spicy wheat
Easy
15 min
Chistmas seed and nut loaf
Easy
30 min
Fennel and soya milk clafoutis
Easy
15 min
Wholewheat pasta, chicken and artichoke salad
Easy
10 min
Delicious apple muffins for diabetics
Easy
10 min
Spiced tabbouleh
Easy
15 min
Couscous
Easy
60 min
Taboulé
Easy
90 min
Wholewheat muffins
Easy
10 min
Cocoa and vanilla smoothie
Easy
5 min
Fruity macadamia snack bars
Easy
20 min
1
