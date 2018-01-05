Albums
The best recipes using Pasta shells
:
Seafood tagliatelle
Pasta carbonara
Chorizo and vodka pasta
Andrea's quick & easy pasta
Easy
10 min
Laura's quick tuna pasta bake
Easy
10 min
Pasta salad with peanuts
Easy
10 min
Pasta with roquefort and garlic
Easy
10 min
Penne pasta in sardine sauce
Easy
15 min
Aubergine and farfalle pasta
Easy
20 min
Peanut pasta with fried tempeh bits
Medium
10 min
Pasta and courgette salad
Easy
15 min
Easy peasy pasta and sauce
Easy
10 min
Ham and melon pasta salad
Easy
20 min
Indian style bean pasta
Easy
10 min
Pasta and baked beans
Easy
10 min
Wholewheat pasta, chicken and artichoke salad
Easy
10 min
Lemon, salmon roe and mascarpone pasta
Easy
15 min
Pasta with sweet & sour tempeh & pumpkin
Medium
15 min
Chorizo finlandia vodka pasta
Medium
15 min
Spicy cheese & tomato pasta
Easy
10 min
Italian tomato and pasta soup
Easy
15 min
Avocado pasta
Easy
10 min
Summer linguine
Easy
10 min
Hot oysters in their shells with champagne sabayon
Medium
20 min
Bolognaise lasagne
Easy
20 min
Mini tortiglioni with haricot bean sauce
Easy
20 min
Angels on horseback
Easy
15 min
Osso bucco
Easy
15 min
Spinach and goat's cheese lasagne
Easy
25 min
Carpaccio of sea bass with lemon verbena oil
Easy
15 min
More recipes :
The elixir of desire (cocktail)
Aphrodite cocktail
Venus cocktail
Diane cocktail
Devilled prawns
Veal in cream and mushroom sauce
Basque chicken
Lamb casserole
Paella
Coconut mousse
