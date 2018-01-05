> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Couscous

:
Chicken and apple couscous recipe
Chicken and apple couscous		Quinoa salad recipe
Quinoa salad		Couscous recipe
Couscous
Quinoa tabbouleh saladEasy20 min
CouscousEasy30 min
Vegetable & meat couscousMedium20 min
Chicken tagine with lemons and olivesEasy20 min
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruitEasy20 min
Chickpea and aubergine tagineEasy20 min
Moroccan pork kebabs Medium30 min
Baked red mulletEasy20 min
TabboulehMedium30 min
Rabbit and lemon tagineMedium10 min
TaboulehEasy20 min
Chicken tagine with dried apricotsEasy15 min
Lamb and prune tagineEasy15 min

