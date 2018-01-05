Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Couscous
:
Chicken and apple couscous
Quinoa salad
Couscous
Quinoa tabbouleh salad
Easy
20 min
Couscous
Easy
30 min
Vegetable & meat couscous
Medium
20 min
Chicken tagine with lemons and olives
Easy
20 min
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruit
Easy
20 min
Chickpea and aubergine tagine
Easy
20 min
Moroccan pork kebabs
Medium
30 min
Baked red mullet
Easy
20 min
Tabbouleh
Medium
30 min
Rabbit and lemon tagine
Medium
10 min
Tabouleh
Easy
20 min
Chicken tagine with dried apricots
Easy
15 min
Lamb and prune tagine
Easy
15 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Chicken tagine with lemons and olives
Chicken tagine with dried apricots
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruit
Rice pudding
Danish shortbread
Dollars
Brandy snaps
Bitter oranges in syrup
Christmas biscuits
Provencal petit fours
Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
The World's Most Iconic Photographs
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
The massive rose gold trend
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!