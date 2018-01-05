Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Noodles
:
Buckwheat noodles with broccoli and dipping sauce
Sautéed noodles with chicken and ginger
Chinese noodle and prawn soup
Prawn noodles
Easy
40 min
Minestrone soup
Easy
20 min
Chicken with basil, by ken hom
Easy
5 min
Prawns with orange and coriander, by ken hom
Easy
20 min
Oriental prawns
Easy
20 min
Sweet & sour pork
Easy
40 min
Chicken with lemongrass
Easy
20 min
Vegetarian stir-fry
Easy
20 min
Prawn and vegetable stir-fry
Easy
25 min
Sautéed seafood
Easy
10 min
Prawns with oyster mushrooms
Medium
15 min
Japanese salad with mackerel and ginger recipe
Medium
10 min
Summer beans and mushroom thai green curry
Medium
15 min
Quick chinese soup
Easy
20 min
Pork in caramel
Easy
10 min
Noodle salad
Medium
20 min
Chicken with baby corn-on-the-cob
Easy
20 min
Japanese fondue
Easy
50 min
Pork in satay sauce
Easy
20 min
Lamb with ginger
Medium
15 min
Nem (spring rolls)
Medium
40 min
Curried prawns
Medium
40 min
Spicy beef
Medium
10 min
Chinese chicken
Medium
15 min
Prawns in green tea sauce
Easy
20 min
Chicken with almonds
Easy
15 min
Crab rolls
Medium
30 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
German apple pie
Berlin brioche
Rhubarb tart
Morello cherry tart
Apple strudel
Linz tart
Sachertorte
Genoa cake
Viennese hot chocolate
Mulled wine
Don't miss...
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Homemade Valentine's Day cards
Naturally beautiful celebrities
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!