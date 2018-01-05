> >
The best recipes using Pasta

:
Pasta carbonara recipe
Chorizo and vodka pasta recipe
Peanut pasta with fried tempeh bits recipe
Peanut pasta with fried tempeh bits
Pasta salad with peanutsEasy10 min
Pasta with roquefort and garlicEasy10 min
Penne pasta in sardine sauceEasy15 min
Aubergine and farfalle pastaEasy20 min
Pasta and courgette saladEasy15 min
Easy peasy pasta and sauceEasy10 min
Ham and melon pasta saladEasy20 min
Indian style bean pastaEasy10 min
Andrea's quick & easy pastaEasy10 min
Pasta and baked beansEasy10 min
Wholewheat pasta, chicken and artichoke saladEasy10 min
Laura's quick tuna pasta bakeEasy10 min
Lemon, salmon roe and mascarpone pastaEasy15 min
Pasta with sweet & sour tempeh & pumpkinMedium15 min
Chorizo finlandia vodka pastaMedium15 min
Spicy cheese & tomato pastaEasy10 min
Italian tomato and pasta soupEasy15 min
Avocado pastaEasy10 min
Pumpkin ravioli with cream of cressMedium40 min
Bolognaise lasagneEasy20 min
Mini tortiglioni with haricot bean sauceEasy20 min
Osso buccoEasy15 min
Spinach and goat's cheese lasagneEasy25 min
Pappardelle and smoked salmonEasy10 min
Carpaccio of sea bass with lemon verbena oilEasy15 min
Fettucine with mushrooms and tomatoesMedium40 min
Oyster mushroom ravioli and pumpkin soupMedium15 min

12

