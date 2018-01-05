Albums
The best recipes using Pasta
:
Pasta carbonara
Chorizo and vodka pasta
Peanut pasta with fried tempeh bits
Pasta salad with peanuts
Easy
10 min
Pasta with roquefort and garlic
Easy
10 min
Penne pasta in sardine sauce
Easy
15 min
Aubergine and farfalle pasta
Easy
20 min
Pasta and courgette salad
Easy
15 min
Easy peasy pasta and sauce
Easy
10 min
Ham and melon pasta salad
Easy
20 min
Indian style bean pasta
Easy
10 min
Andrea's quick & easy pasta
Easy
10 min
Pasta and baked beans
Easy
10 min
Wholewheat pasta, chicken and artichoke salad
Easy
10 min
Laura's quick tuna pasta bake
Easy
10 min
Lemon, salmon roe and mascarpone pasta
Easy
15 min
Pasta with sweet & sour tempeh & pumpkin
Medium
15 min
Chorizo finlandia vodka pasta
Medium
15 min
Spicy cheese & tomato pasta
Easy
10 min
Italian tomato and pasta soup
Easy
15 min
Avocado pasta
Easy
10 min
Pumpkin ravioli with cream of cress
Medium
40 min
Bolognaise lasagne
Easy
20 min
Mini tortiglioni with haricot bean sauce
Easy
20 min
Osso bucco
Easy
15 min
Spinach and goat's cheese lasagne
Easy
25 min
Pappardelle and smoked salmon
Easy
10 min
Carpaccio of sea bass with lemon verbena oil
Easy
15 min
Fettucine with mushrooms and tomatoes
Medium
40 min
Oyster mushroom ravioli and pumpkin soup
Medium
15 min

Autumn truffles with potatoes and shallots
Shimeji risotto, eggs and hazelnuts
Delicious chocolate mousse
Red and green pepper beef
Seafood and herb lasagne
Turkey and winter vegetable curry
Tomato and orange soup
Pumpkin, apple and coconut milk soup
Indian sweetcorn and peanut soup
Quick Chinese soup
