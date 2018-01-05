> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Rice

:
Prawn and ham rice salad recipe
Prawn and ham rice salad		Red rice salad recipe
Red rice salad		Cantonese fried rice with prawns recipe
Cantonese fried rice with prawns
Rice puddingEasy10 min
Chinese riceEasy20 min
Red mullet with wild riceEasy40 min
Redcurrant rice puddingEasy min
Plain white riceEasy20 min
Brown rice, chicken and avocado saladEasy10 min
Fennel stuffed with rice and hamEasy40 min
Coconut, spinach and rice soupMedium15 min
Baked rice pudding Easy10 min
Raspberry rice milk smoothieEasy5 min
Kiwi rice milk smoothieEasy10 min
Quick and easy fried riceEasy10 min
Omelette in rice with japanese curryEasy20 min
Coconut and pistachio chicken curryEasy30 min
English tomato consomméEasy10 min
Sautéed seafoodEasy10 min
Chicken with basil, by ken homEasy5 min
Prawns with orange and coriander, by ken homEasy20 min
Osso buccoEasy15 min
Lemon and mint chickenEasy100 min
Orange and coriander prawnsEasy20 min
Chicken with oranges and gingerEasy20 min
Chicken with lemon and pineappleEasy15 min
Oriental prawnsEasy20 min
Sweet & sour porkEasy40 min
Carpaccio of sea bass with lemon verbena oilEasy15 min
Grilled lobsterEasy5 min

