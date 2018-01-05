> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Semolina

:
Christmas log with chestnut mousse recipe
Christmas log with chestnut mousse		Courgette tart recipe
Courgette tart 		Couscous recipe
Couscous
Raspberry and pine nut tartMedium20 min
CouscousEasy30 min
Vegetable & meat couscousMedium20 min

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationshipsPlay Our 2048 Game!
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         