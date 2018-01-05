> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Tagliatelle

:
Seafood tagliatelle recipe
Seafood tagliatelle		Basque chicken recipe
Basque chicken		Pasta and courgette salad recipe
Pasta and courgette salad
Lemon, salmon roe and mascarpone pastaEasy15 min
Chicken puttanescaEasy10 min

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         