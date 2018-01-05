Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using French stick
:
Melon and ham bites
Monbazillac fruit salad
Turbot fillets with fennel
Mille-feuilles of omelette with piquillos
Easy
20 min
Sausages on sticks
Easy
15 min
Cheese sticks
Easy
10 min
Walnut bites
Easy
15 min
French onion soup
Easy
10 min
Savoury cheese pancakes
Easy
15 min
Millefeuille tarte tatin
Easy
25 min
Bacon wrapped prunes
Easy
10 min
Red fruit compote
Easy
15 min
French gingerbread
Easy
10 min
Sea bass and vegetable parcels
Easy
10 min
Turkey in chocolate
Easy
15 min
Crabstick pie
Easy
20 min
Halloween jazz toffee apples
Easy
15 min
Scrambled egg and asparagus verrines
Medium
20 min
Cheese turnovers
Medium
40 min
Grilled tuna with cherry tomato coulis
Medium
30 min
Butternut squash ravioli with sage sauce
Medium
10 min
Warm christmas pudding wrap with brandy custard
Easy
15 min
Tuna cake
Easy
20 min
Cream puffs
Easy
15 min
Blinis
Easy
5 min
Flambéed crêpes with apple compote
Easy
30 min
French onion tart
Easy
30 min
French country chicken
Easy
30 min
Spiced peach and nectarine compote
Easy
10 min
Wholemeal french bread
Easy
min
1
2
3
4
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Coffee cake
Cucumber salad
Real chocolate sauce
Vegetable ribbon and organic beef kebabs
Salade Nicoise
Chicken brochettes on organic salad
Organic cream cheese with vegetables and herbs
Yellow peach platter
Amaretto peach tart
Peaches roasted in butter
Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at home
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!