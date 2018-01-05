> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using French stick

:
Melon and ham bites recipe
Melon and ham bites		Monbazillac fruit salad recipe
Monbazillac fruit salad		Turbot fillets with fennel recipe
Turbot fillets with fennel
Mille-feuilles of omelette with piquillosEasy20 min
Sausages on sticksEasy15 min
Cheese sticksEasy10 min
Walnut bitesEasy15 min
French onion soupEasy10 min
Savoury cheese pancakesEasy15 min
Millefeuille tarte tatin Easy25 min
Bacon wrapped prunesEasy10 min
Red fruit compoteEasy15 min
French gingerbreadEasy10 min
Sea bass and vegetable parcelsEasy10 min
Turkey in chocolateEasy15 min
Crabstick pieEasy20 min
Halloween jazz toffee applesEasy15 min
Scrambled egg and asparagus verrinesMedium20 min
Cheese turnoversMedium40 min
Grilled tuna with cherry tomato coulisMedium30 min
Butternut squash ravioli with sage sauceMedium10 min
Warm christmas pudding wrap with brandy custardEasy15 min
Tuna cakeEasy20 min
Cream puffsEasy15 min
BlinisEasy5 min
Flambéed crêpes with apple compoteEasy30 min
French onion tartEasy30 min
French country chickenEasy30 min
Spiced peach and nectarine compoteEasy10 min
Wholemeal french breadEasy min

1234

another free recipe every day
 

05/01/2018
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
