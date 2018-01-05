> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Savoury biscuits

:
Savoury cheese pancakes recipe
Savoury cheese pancakes		Savoury mini croissants recipe
Savoury mini croissants		Italian savoury muffins recipe
Italian savoury muffins
Savoury cakeEasy30 min
Roquefort savoury cakeEasy15 min
Tomato biscuitsEasy25 min
Summery savoury tartsEasy15 min
Warm savoury baked cheesecakeMedium20 min
Greek savoury cakeEasy10 min
Savoury christmas gateau with rose harrisa halloumMedium35 min
Courgette and goat's cheese savoury cakeEasy30 min
Four cheese tartEasy15 min
Iced caramel crumbleEasy30 min
Romesco sauceEasy15 min
Ratatouille, emmenthal and oat crumbleEasy5 min
Tuna cakeEasy20 min
Bechamel sauceEasy5 min
Courgette tart Easy10 min
Tomato and mozzarella quicheEasy15 min
Shepherd's pieEasy20 min
French onion tartEasy30 min
Olive muffinsEasy20 min
Carrot and mushroom crumbleEasy25 min
Tomato and tapenade tartMedium10 min
Pistou sauceEasy20 min

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayTricks and tips for an active new year
Naturally beautiful celebritiesThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         