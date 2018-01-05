Albums
The best recipes using Savoury biscuits
Savoury cheese pancakes
Savoury mini croissants
Italian savoury muffins
Savoury cake
Easy
30 min
Roquefort savoury cake
Easy
15 min
Tomato biscuits
Easy
25 min
Summery savoury tarts
Easy
15 min
Warm savoury baked cheesecake
Medium
20 min
Greek savoury cake
Easy
10 min
Savoury christmas gateau with rose harrisa halloum
Medium
35 min
Courgette and goat's cheese savoury cake
Easy
30 min
Four cheese tart
Easy
15 min
Iced caramel crumble
Easy
30 min
Romesco sauce
Easy
15 min
Ratatouille, emmenthal and oat crumble
Easy
5 min
Tuna cake
Easy
20 min
Bechamel sauce
Easy
5 min
Courgette tart
Easy
10 min
Tomato and mozzarella quiche
Easy
15 min
Shepherd's pie
Easy
20 min
French onion tart
Easy
30 min
Olive muffins
Easy
20 min
Carrot and mushroom crumble
Easy
25 min
Tomato and tapenade tart
Medium
10 min
Pistou sauce
Easy
20 min
Javanese rabbit
Cucumber and prawns in cream cheese
Scotch shortbread
Aubergine puffs
La Coca (Mexican tomato and red pepper tart)
Rabbit Provencal with aubergine
Artichokes alla romana
Veal escalope with parmesan
Piccata Verde (veal escalope in green sauce)
Tiramisu
