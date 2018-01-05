Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Bread
:
Bread and butter pudding
Wholegrain bread
Soda bread
Wholemeal french bread
Easy
min
Rye bread
Easy
min
Wholemeal bran bread
Easy
min
Banana nut bread
Easy
15 min
Bread pudding
Easy
10 min
Leek and bread pudding
Medium
15 min
Tomato, feta and barley bread tartlets
Easy
10 min
Tuna macaroni
Easy
60 min
Flatbreads
Easy
min
Chunky sausage soup
Easy
30 min
Tomato and mushroom toasts
Easy
5 min
Polenta pudding with light cream
Easy
30 min
Brussels sprout gratin
Easy
20 min
Christmas tree pepper pizza
Easy
10 min
Cod and garlic fritters
Easy
90 min
Chicken salad sandwich
Easy
8 min
Cream cheese and salad sandwich
Easy
5 min
Cream cheese and apple sandwich
Easy
10 min
Tomato caviar
Easy
10 min
Pumpkin soup
Easy
20 min
Pomegranate and goat's cheese dip
Easy
5 min
Welsh rarebit
Easy
10 min
Greek yoghurt with peppers, feta and pine nuts
Easy
20 min
Quick and easy pizza
Easy
10 min
Garlic prawns (gambas al ajillo)
Easy
10 min
Sweet potato soup
Easy
10 min
Chayote stuffed with crab
Medium
15 min
1
2
3
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Coconut flan
Liégois coconut ice cream
Curried pork
Chinese fondue
Chinese noodle and prawn soup
Salt-grilled sea bream with balsamic caramel
China Town cocktail
Coconut and lime cream
Crab rolls
German apple pie
Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!