The Cook Book

The best recipes using Bread

:
Bread and butter pudding recipe
Bread and butter pudding		Wholegrain bread recipe
Wholegrain bread		Soda bread recipe
Soda bread
Wholemeal french breadEasy min
Rye breadEasy min
Wholemeal bran breadEasy min
Banana nut breadEasy15 min
Bread puddingEasy10 min
Leek and bread puddingMedium15 min
Tomato, feta and barley bread tartletsEasy10 min
Tuna macaroniEasy60 min
FlatbreadsEasy min
Chunky sausage soupEasy30 min
Tomato and mushroom toastsEasy5 min
Polenta pudding with light creamEasy30 min
Brussels sprout gratinEasy20 min
Christmas tree pepper pizzaEasy10 min
Cod and garlic frittersEasy90 min
Chicken salad sandwichEasy8 min
Cream cheese and salad sandwichEasy5 min
Cream cheese and apple sandwichEasy10 min
Tomato caviarEasy10 min
Pumpkin soupEasy20 min
Pomegranate and goat's cheese dipEasy5 min
Welsh rarebitEasy10 min
Greek yoghurt with peppers, feta and pine nutsEasy20 min
Quick and easy pizzaEasy10 min
Garlic prawns (gambas al ajillo)Easy10 min
Sweet potato soupEasy10 min
Chayote stuffed with crabMedium15 min

123

