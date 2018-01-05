Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Pastry
:
Wholegrain shortcrust pastry
Pumpkin pots with oat pastry
Almond cigar pastries
Crème pâtissière (pastry cream)
Easy
10 min
Filo pastry wrapped scampi
Easy
25 min
Apple and orange parcels
Easy
15 min
Cheese turnovers
Medium
40 min
Autumn tart
Medium
30 min
Witch's fingers
Medium
10 min
Grated apple tartlets
Easy
30 min
Tomato and goat's cheese tart
Easy
15 min
Fromage frais cheesecake
Easy
15 min
Pecan pie
Easy
20 min
Pine nut tart
Easy
20 min
Millefeuille tarte tatin
Easy
25 min
Savoury mini croissants
Easy
20 min
Four cheese tart
Easy
15 min
Halloween biscuits
Easy
10 min
Spiced pear tart
Easy
20 min
Lemon meringue pie
Easy
20 min
Papaya crumble
Easy
20 min
Vegetable parcels
Easy
15 min
Savoury cake
Easy
30 min
Strawberry tart
Easy
20 min
Sausage, sage and onion pie
Easy
10 min
Mini apricot tarts
Easy
30 min
Brioche apple tart
Easy
40 min
Rhubarb, strawberry and coconut crumble
Easy
20 min
Kiwi crumble
Easy
10 min
Coddled eggs with horseradish cream
Easy
10 min
1
2
3
4
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Mushroom capuccino
Scrambled eggs with truffle
Yoghurt and strawberry ice cream
Shepherd's pie
Quiche Lorraine
Thomas & Alice's sweet treat
Almond ricotta custard
Granny Sheperd pie
Corned beef hash
Exotic fruit and champagne granité
Don't miss...
The World's Most Iconic Photographs
Jessica Albas maternity style
Next Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!