> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Streaky bacon

:
Sweet potato soup recipe
Sweet potato soup		Bacon, courgette and cashel blue soup recipe
Bacon, courgette and cashel blue soup		Broccoli and bacon quiche recipe
Broccoli and bacon quiche
Penne with bacon and red pepper recipeEasy10 min
Bacon, roquefort and walnut clafoutisEasy10 min
Angels on horsebackEasy15 min
Bacon wrapped prunesEasy10 min
Scrambled egg and asparagus verrinesMedium20 min
Tomato, bacon, rosemary & red onion rigatoniEasy20 min
Kiwi and bacon bitesEasy10 min
Stuffed cabbageEasy20 min
Roast sweet potato soup with paprika and baconEasy10 min
Triple breakfast stackMedium10 min
Witch finger wrapsEasy10 min
Stuffed turnip with dried fruitMedium25 min
Roast turkeyMedium15 min
Carrot and mushroom crumbleEasy25 min
Mozzarella and bacon pizzaEasy10 min
Prune and bacon bitesEasy5 min
Warm black pudding, wicklow cheese and egg saladEasy10 min
Summer linguineEasy10 min
Pasta carbonaraEasy30 min
Chasseur sauce (for chicken chasseur)Medium30 min
Chinese loafEasy30 min
Chicken with paprikaMedium20 min
Sardine tapasMedium20 min
TartifletteMedium25 min
CassouletEasy30 min
Chicken risottoEasy20 min
Cobb scrambleEasy10 min

12

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Retro foods - how many can you remember?Foods that you can easily grow at home
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         