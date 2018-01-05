Albums
The best recipes using Garlic
:
Garlic potatoes
Cod and garlic fritters
Garlic prawns (gambas al ajillo)
Pasta with roquefort and garlic
Easy
10 min
Courgette and aubergine blinis with garlic
Easy
30 min
Garlic shrimp
Easy
15 min
Roasted garlic
Easy
5 min
Squash and garlic risotto
Medium
20 min
Mireille mackerel
Easy
10 min
Pork fillets with pineapple
Easy
15 min
Seychellois chicken curry
Easy
20 min
Lemon chicken
Easy
15 min
Anchovy paste
Easy
10 min
Artichokes alla romana
Easy
10 min
Vegetable samosas
Easy
30 min
Beef tortillas
Easy
15 min
Romesco sauce
Easy
15 min
Moussaka
Easy
15 min
Oriental prawns
Easy
20 min
Chicken with lemon and pineapple
Easy
15 min
Chicken with oranges and ginger
Easy
20 min
Pasta carbonara
Easy
30 min
Barbecue sauce
Easy
10 min
Penne pasta in sardine sauce
Easy
15 min
Osso bucco
Easy
15 min
Chicken tagine with lemons and olives
Easy
20 min
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruit
Easy
20 min
Vegetable parcels
Easy
15 min
Spicy mediterranean salad with mint
Easy
30 min
Chicken with basil, by ken hom
Easy
5 min
