The Cook Book

The best recipes using Garlic

:
Garlic potatoes recipe
Garlic potatoes		Cod and garlic fritters recipe
Cod and garlic fritters		Garlic prawns (gambas al ajillo) recipe
Garlic prawns (gambas al ajillo)
Pasta with roquefort and garlicEasy10 min
Courgette and aubergine blinis with garlicEasy30 min
Garlic shrimpEasy15 min
Roasted garlicEasy5 min
Squash and garlic risottoMedium20 min
Mireille mackerelEasy10 min
Pork fillets with pineappleEasy15 min
Seychellois chicken curryEasy20 min
Lemon chickenEasy15 min
Anchovy pasteEasy10 min
Artichokes alla romanaEasy10 min
Vegetable samosasEasy30 min
Beef tortillasEasy15 min
Romesco sauceEasy15 min
MoussakaEasy15 min
Oriental prawnsEasy20 min
Chicken with lemon and pineappleEasy15 min
Chicken with oranges and gingerEasy20 min
Pasta carbonaraEasy30 min
Barbecue sauceEasy10 min
Penne pasta in sardine sauceEasy15 min
Osso buccoEasy15 min
Chicken tagine with lemons and olivesEasy20 min
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruitEasy20 min
Vegetable parcelsEasy15 min
Spicy mediterranean salad with mintEasy30 min
Chicken with basil, by ken homEasy5 min

1234

