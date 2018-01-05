> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Bechamel sauce

:
Bechamel sauce recipe
Bechamel sauce		Prawn soufflé recipe
Prawn soufflé		Romesco sauce recipe
Romesco sauce
Barbecue sauceEasy10 min
Foolproof pepper sauceEasy10 min
Chasseur sauce (for chicken chasseur)Medium30 min
Lemon sauceEasy10 min
Chocolate sauceEasy10 min
Pistou sauceEasy20 min
Lime mousseline sauceEasy15 min
Real chocolate sauceEasy10 min
Steak in pepper sauceEasy5 min
Lemon chickenEasy15 min
Penne pasta in sardine sauceEasy15 min
Spinach and goat's cheese lasagneEasy25 min
Mini tortiglioni with haricot bean sauceEasy20 min
Apple and chicken skewers with lemon sauceEasy20 min
Baked perch with pesto and basil sauceEasy15 min
Buckwheat noodles with broccoli and dipping sauceEasy15 min
Mussels in white wine sauceEasy25 min
Irish burgers with green sauceEasy20 min
Curry sauce (basic)Easy10 min
Fondant with chocolate sauce and ice-creamEasy30 min
Ham and spinach rollsEasy35 min
Chicken in chocolate sauceMedium20 min
Mushroom-filled cucumber with hollandaise sauceMedium10 min
Butternut squash ravioli with sage sauceMedium10 min
Sausage & lentils with maille mustard sauce Medium15 min
Spaghetti in tomato sauceEasy20 min
Piccata verde (veal escalope in green sauce)Easy10 min

