The best recipes using Sesame seed
:
Chinese 5 spice prawns with tamarind chutney
Seared sesame tuna with lemon grass and lychee
Sesame duck kebabs
Chistmas seed and nut loaf
Easy
30 min
Rose panna cotta with poppy seed tuile
Easy
20 min
Tuna cubes with sesame
Easy
20 min
Caribbean quail
Medium
15 min
Chicken and citrus salad
Easy
25 min
Salt-grilled sea bream with balsamic caramel
Medium
15 min
Roast veal and rosemary
Medium
60 min
Cucumber sushi
Hard
70 min
Pear sorbet drink
Easy
10 min
Korean beef carpaccio
Easy
75 min
Vietnamese salad
Easy
30 min
Peanut pasta with fried tempeh bits
Medium
10 min
Asian cucumber salad
Easy
10 min
Quinoa tabbouleh salad
Easy
20 min
Roast pork loin with roasted coriander seeds
Easy
10 min
Prawn and porcini mushroom salad
Easy
15 min
Beetroot hoummous
Easy
10 min
Shallot and cinnamon tart
Easy
35 min
Turkey and broccoli stir-fry
Easy
20 min
Lamb with aubergine
Hard
60 min
Honey scones
Medium
20 min
Veal escalopes with beansprouts and sesame
Medium
30 min
Sautéed beef with peppers
Easy
20 min
White chocolate panna cotta
Easy
20 min
Savoury christmas gateau with rose harrisa halloum
Medium
35 min
English tomato consommé
Easy
10 min
Celery soup with walnuts and crème fraîche
Easy
5 min
1
