The Cook Book

The best recipes using Honey

:
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruit recipe
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruit		Honey scones recipe
Honey scones		Honey brioche buns recipe
Honey brioche buns
Flambéed honey and walnut pancakesEasy20 min
Capon chicken stuffed with honeyMedium35 min
Honey pancakesEasy20 min
Baked honey and pistachio bananas Easy15 min
Honey and raisin chickenEasy15 min
Oded’s baobab honey drizzleEasy10 min
Korean beef carpaccioEasy75 min
Blueberry foolEasy20 min
Apple and chicken skewers with lemon sauceEasy20 min
Sautéed seafoodEasy10 min
Spiced pear tartEasy20 min
Oriental prawnsEasy20 min
Sweet & sour porkEasy40 min
Red fruit compoteEasy15 min
Salad with strawberries, kumquats and rose petalsEasy10 min
Vanilla and mango milkshakeEasy5 min
Two way bbq chickenEasy10 min
Asian cucumber saladEasy10 min
Citrus fruit and kiwi carpaccioEasy15 min
Prawn and ham rice saladEasy10 min
Tuna vodka salad with misoEasy15 min
Sweet & spicy bbq marinadeEasy10 min
Avocado and tomato saladEasy5 min
Chicken with yoghurt and mintEasy20 min
Flambéed crêpes with apple compoteEasy30 min
SfenjEasy25 min
BretzelsEasy30 min

