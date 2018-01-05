Albums
The best recipes using Honey
:
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruit
Honey scones
Honey brioche buns
Flambéed honey and walnut pancakes
Easy
20 min
Capon chicken stuffed with honey
Medium
35 min
Honey pancakes
Easy
20 min
Baked honey and pistachio bananas
Easy
15 min
Honey and raisin chicken
Easy
15 min
Oded’s baobab honey drizzle
Easy
10 min
Korean beef carpaccio
Easy
75 min
Blueberry fool
Easy
20 min
Apple and chicken skewers with lemon sauce
Easy
20 min
Sautéed seafood
Easy
10 min
Spiced pear tart
Easy
20 min
Oriental prawns
Easy
20 min
Sweet & sour pork
Easy
40 min
Red fruit compote
Easy
15 min
Salad with strawberries, kumquats and rose petals
Easy
10 min
Vanilla and mango milkshake
Easy
5 min
Two way bbq chicken
Easy
10 min
Asian cucumber salad
Easy
10 min
Citrus fruit and kiwi carpaccio
Easy
15 min
Prawn and ham rice salad
Easy
10 min
Tuna vodka salad with miso
Easy
15 min
Sweet & spicy bbq marinade
Easy
10 min
Avocado and tomato salad
Easy
5 min
Chicken with yoghurt and mint
Easy
20 min
Flambéed crêpes with apple compote
Easy
30 min
Sfenj
Easy
25 min
Bretzels
Easy
30 min
More recipes :
Sfenj
Grilled lobster
Pizza base
Pissaladière
Pizza alla marinara (seafood)
Pizza alla napoletana (tomato & anchovy)
Pizza al prosciutto (prosciutto ham)
Pizza alla siciliana (artichoke & onion)
Moussaka
Cod and garlic fritters
