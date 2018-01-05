> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Chilli pepper

:
Essence of tomato soup recipe
Chunky beef chilli with creamy cheese salsa recipe
Romesco sauce recipe
Romesco sauce
Courgette gazpacho with peppersEasy25 min
Smoked paprika & bell pepperEasy5 min
Stuffed peppersEasy10 min
Risotto with two peppersEasy15 min
Greek yoghurt with peppers, feta and pine nutsEasy20 min
Red and green pepper beefEasy10 min
Prawn and ham rice saladEasy10 min
Mussels with green pepperEasy10 min
Chilli con carneEasy10 min
Roasted peppers in oilEasy20 min
Aubergine and sweet pepper gratinEasy45 min
Michele's chilliEasy10 min
Tortillas with salsaEasy10 min
Bahian spicy shrimpMedium20 min
Red pepper saladEasy5 min
La coca (mexican tomato and red pepper tart)Easy30 min
Bresaola and pepper bitesEasy10 min
Spicy chilliEasy10 min
Sautéed beef with peppersEasy20 min
Red pepper tartEasy35 min
Bolognese stuffed peppers with cheese recipeEasy10 min
Open halloumi and pepper sandwichEasy10 min
Yellow pepper gazpachoEasy30 min
Basque chickenEasy20 min
Spicy mediterranean salad with mintEasy30 min
Vegetable parcelsEasy15 min
Liver kebabsEasy10 min

