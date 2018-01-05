Albums
The best recipes using Chilli pepper
:
Essence of tomato soup
Chunky beef chilli with creamy cheese salsa
Romesco sauce
Courgette gazpacho with peppers
Easy
25 min
Smoked paprika & bell pepper
Easy
5 min
Stuffed peppers
Easy
10 min
Risotto with two peppers
Easy
15 min
Greek yoghurt with peppers, feta and pine nuts
Easy
20 min
Red and green pepper beef
Easy
10 min
Prawn and ham rice salad
Easy
10 min
Mussels with green pepper
Easy
10 min
Chilli con carne
Easy
10 min
Roasted peppers in oil
Easy
20 min
Aubergine and sweet pepper gratin
Easy
45 min
Michele's chilli
Easy
10 min
Tortillas with salsa
Easy
10 min
Bahian spicy shrimp
Medium
20 min
Red pepper salad
Easy
5 min
La coca (mexican tomato and red pepper tart)
Easy
30 min
Bresaola and pepper bites
Easy
10 min
Spicy chilli
Easy
10 min
Sautéed beef with peppers
Easy
20 min
Red pepper tart
Easy
35 min
Bolognese stuffed peppers with cheese recipe
Easy
10 min
Open halloumi and pepper sandwich
Easy
10 min
Yellow pepper gazpacho
Easy
30 min
Basque chicken
Easy
20 min
Spicy mediterranean salad with mint
Easy
30 min
Vegetable parcels
Easy
15 min
Liver kebabs
Easy
10 min
