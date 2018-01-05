> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Sauce

:
Apple and chicken skewers with lemon sauce recipe
Apple and chicken skewers with lemon sauce		Romesco sauce recipe
Romesco sauce		Chicken in chocolate sauce recipe
Chicken in chocolate sauce
Penne pasta in sardine sauceEasy15 min
Foolproof pepper sauceEasy10 min
Mini tortiglioni with haricot bean sauceEasy20 min
Barbecue sauceEasy10 min
Chasseur sauce (for chicken chasseur)Medium30 min
Steak in pepper sauceEasy5 min
Baked perch with pesto and basil sauceEasy15 min
Buckwheat noodles with broccoli and dipping sauceEasy15 min
Mussels in white wine sauceEasy25 min
Irish burgers with green sauceEasy20 min
Curry sauce (basic)Easy10 min
Fondant with chocolate sauce and ice-creamEasy30 min
Mushroom-filled cucumber with hollandaise sauceMedium10 min
Butternut squash ravioli with sage sauceMedium10 min
Sausage & lentils with maille mustard sauce Medium15 min
Grilled pineapple with vanilla sauceEasy10 min
Pork in satay sauceEasy20 min
Roast turkey in chestnut sauceMedium60 min
Vegetable crudités with cream cheese sauceEasy15 min
Piccata verde (veal escalope in green sauce)Easy10 min
Easy peasy pasta and sauceEasy10 min
Duck cutlets in green pepper sauceEasy10 min
Bechamel sauceEasy5 min
Lemon sauceEasy10 min
Veal in cream and mushroom sauceEasy20 min
Spaghetti in tomato sauceEasy20 min
Cod with aniseed sauceEasy10 min

