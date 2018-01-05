Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Tapenade
:
Gonzague tapenade
Tomato and tapenade tart
Grilled vegetable tart
Fennel and soya milk clafoutis
Easy
15 min
Olive and tomato terrine
Easy
30 min
Baked red mullet
Easy
20 min
Rabbit provencal with aubergine
Easy
10 min
Tangy vinaigrette
Easy
5 min
Crispy beaufort palm leaves
Easy
15 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Cherry tomato and goat's cheese salad
Beaufort lollies
Mini comté bakes
Cheese empanadillas
Yellow pepper gazpacho
Tomato and Serrano ham tapas
Mushroom-filled cucumber with Hollandaise sauce
Gazpacho with cheese and herb toast
Tortillas with salsa
Tuna Vodka Salad with Miso
Don't miss...
Retro foods - how many can you remember?
Foods that you can easily grow at home
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!