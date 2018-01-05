> >
The best recipes using Almond

Artichoke & almond salad recipe
Artichoke & almond salad		Clementine and almond torte recipe
Clementine and almond torte 		Almond cigar pastries recipe
Almond cigar pastries
Financiers (flat almond muffins)Easy10 min
Almond cookiesEasy25 min
Almond milkEasy90 min
Almond flanEasy10 min
Flambéed crêpes with almondsEasy10 min
Chocolate and almond puddingEasy5 min
Chocolate and almond flanEasy10 min
Chocolate brownies with almondsMedium15 min
Chicken with almondsEasy15 min
Almond ricotta custardEasy20 min
Cherry and almond cakeEasy15 min
Caramel and almond milk flanEasy10 min
Almond and apricot tartMedium40 min
Monkfish with tomatoes, pine nuts and almondsMedium15 min
Quick mango jamEasy15 min
Kiwi crumbleEasy10 min
Berlin briocheMedium40 min
Genoa cakeEasy25 min
BretzelsEasy30 min
Chocolate mouldsEasy15 min
Pear tart and custard recipeEasy5 min
Magic cottage cheeseEasy10 min
Diabetic meringuesMedium20 min
Simnel cake (easter cake)Medium30 min
Savoury christmas gateau with rose harrisa halloumMedium35 min
Chistmas seed and nut loaf Easy30 min
Mini apricot tartsEasy30 min

