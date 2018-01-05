Albums
The best recipes using Almond
:
Artichoke & almond salad
Clementine and almond torte
Almond cigar pastries
Financiers (flat almond muffins)
Easy
10 min
Almond cookies
Easy
25 min
Almond milk
Easy
90 min
Almond flan
Easy
10 min
Flambéed crêpes with almonds
Easy
10 min
Chocolate and almond pudding
Easy
5 min
Chocolate and almond flan
Easy
10 min
Chocolate brownies with almonds
Medium
15 min
Chicken with almonds
Easy
15 min
Almond ricotta custard
Easy
20 min
Cherry and almond cake
Easy
15 min
Caramel and almond milk flan
Easy
10 min
Almond and apricot tart
Medium
40 min
Monkfish with tomatoes, pine nuts and almonds
Medium
15 min
Quick mango jam
Easy
15 min
Kiwi crumble
Easy
10 min
Berlin brioche
Medium
40 min
Genoa cake
Easy
25 min
Bretzels
Easy
30 min
Chocolate moulds
Easy
15 min
Pear tart and custard recipe
Easy
5 min
Magic cottage cheese
Easy
10 min
Diabetic meringues
Medium
20 min
Simnel cake (easter cake)
Medium
30 min
Savoury christmas gateau with rose harrisa halloum
Medium
35 min
Chistmas seed and nut loaf
Easy
30 min
Mini apricot tarts
Easy
30 min
