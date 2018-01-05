Albums
The best recipes using Tea
:
Long island iced tea
Duck breast with tea sauce
Green tea cream desserts
Tea jelly
Easy
10 min
Traditional earl grey tea
Easy
10 min
Prawns in green tea sauce
Easy
20 min
Grapefruit terrine in tea sauce
Medium
40 min
Wholegrain bread
Easy
20 min
Fat free fruit loaf
Medium
15 min
Poached eggs on a bed of potatoes
Easy
20 min
Christmas cake
Medium
30 min
Dollars
Easy
15 min
Pissaladière
Easy
30 min
Earl grey cake
Medium
15 min
Turkey in champagne with salardaise potatoes
Medium
15 min
Raspberry and pine nut tart
Medium
20 min
Shepherd's pie
Easy
20 min
Squashed fly biscuits
Easy
20 min
Rye bread
Easy
min
Chocolate brownies
Easy
60 min
6 flavours cake
Easy
20 min
St tropez cake
Medium
130 min
Asparagus and parmesan gratin
Easy
30 min
Yellow peach platter
Easy
15 min
Chinese chicken
Medium
15 min
More recipes :
Spicy beef
Scallop and mango salad
Valentine's coffee chocolate heart cake
French gingerbread
Honey scones
Honey brioche buns
Courgette tart
Coconut puddings
Chilli con carne
Beef tortillas
