The Cook Book

The best recipes using Tea

Tea jellyEasy10 min
Traditional earl grey teaEasy10 min
Prawns in green tea sauceEasy20 min
Grapefruit terrine in tea sauceMedium40 min
Wholegrain breadEasy20 min
Fat free fruit loafMedium15 min
Poached eggs on a bed of potatoesEasy20 min
Christmas cakeMedium30 min
DollarsEasy15 min
PissaladièreEasy30 min
Earl grey cakeMedium15 min
Turkey in champagne with salardaise potatoesMedium15 min
Raspberry and pine nut tartMedium20 min
Shepherd's pieEasy20 min
Squashed fly biscuits Easy20 min
Rye breadEasy min
Chocolate browniesEasy60 min
6 flavours cakeEasy20 min
St tropez cakeMedium130 min
Asparagus and parmesan gratin Easy30 min
Yellow peach platterEasy15 min
Chinese chickenMedium15 min

1

