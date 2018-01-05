Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Toast
:
Gazpacho with cheese and herb toast
Salmon ceviche
French onion soup
Tomato and mushroom toasts
Easy
5 min
Welsh rarebit
Easy
10 min
Green hummus
Easy
5 min
Goat's cheese and fresh fig appetisers
Easy
20 min
Triple breakfast stack
Medium
10 min
Classic cheeseburger
Easy
10 min
Salmon puff
Easy
10 min
Irish rarebit
Easy
15 min
Creuse fondue
Medium
10 min
Cream cheese and apple sandwich
Easy
10 min
Four cheese tart
Easy
15 min
Chicken salad sandwich
Easy
8 min
Grapefruit salad
Easy
15 min
Curried cucumber and cheese carpaccio
Easy
10 min
Monkfish and asparagus salad
Easy
30 min
Baked roquefort with pears
Easy
20 min
Scandinavian chicory
Easy
10 min
Cream cheese and salad sandwich
Easy
5 min
Sunshine oranges
Easy
10 min
Caramel and walnut oranges
Easy
15 min
Cod and garlic fritters
Easy
90 min
Chocolate fondue
Easy
15 min
Carpaccio of sea bass with lemon verbena oil
Easy
15 min
Basque chicken
Easy
20 min
Sweet & sour pork
Easy
40 min
Vegetable and raisin medley
Easy
15 min
Chicken with oranges and ginger
Easy
20 min
1
2
3
4
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Chocolate teddy bears
Chocolate and vanilla snails
Face pie
Orange and coriander prawns
Chicken with basil
Shallot and cinnamon tart
Lemon and mint chicken
Pappardelle and smoked salmon
Pasta carbonara
Papaya crumble
Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at home
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
Naturally beautiful celebrities
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!