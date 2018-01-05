> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Toast

:
Gazpacho with cheese and herb toast recipe
Gazpacho with cheese and herb toast		Salmon ceviche recipe
Salmon ceviche		French onion soup recipe
French onion soup
Tomato and mushroom toastsEasy5 min
Welsh rarebitEasy10 min
Green hummusEasy5 min
Goat's cheese and fresh fig appetisersEasy20 min
Triple breakfast stackMedium10 min
Classic cheeseburgerEasy10 min
Salmon puffEasy10 min
Irish rarebitEasy15 min
Creuse fondueMedium10 min
Cream cheese and apple sandwichEasy10 min
Four cheese tartEasy15 min
Chicken salad sandwichEasy8 min
Grapefruit saladEasy15 min
Curried cucumber and cheese carpaccioEasy10 min
Monkfish and asparagus saladEasy30 min
Baked roquefort with pearsEasy20 min
Scandinavian chicoryEasy10 min
Cream cheese and salad sandwichEasy5 min
Sunshine orangesEasy10 min
Caramel and walnut orangesEasy15 min
Cod and garlic frittersEasy90 min
Chocolate fondueEasy15 min
Carpaccio of sea bass with lemon verbena oilEasy15 min
Basque chickenEasy20 min
Sweet & sour porkEasy40 min
Vegetable and raisin medleyEasy15 min
Chicken with oranges and gingerEasy20 min

