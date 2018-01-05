Albums
The best recipes using Pine nuts
:
Greek yoghurt with peppers, feta and pine nuts
Monkfish with tomatoes, pine nuts and almonds
Pine nut tart
Cheese and cumin canapés
Easy
20 min
Stuffed capon chicken with nuts and cardoon
Medium
45 min
Raspberry and pine nut tart
Medium
20 min
Chistmas seed and nut loaf
Easy
30 min
Penne pasta in sardine sauce
Easy
15 min
Monkfish and asparagus salad
Easy
30 min
Stuffed peppers
Easy
10 min
Salad with strawberries, kumquats and rose petals
Easy
10 min
Ham and fig salad
Easy
30 min
Pomegranate and goat's cheese dip
Easy
5 min
Potato and feta bake
Easy
10 min
Aubergine and farfalle pasta
Easy
20 min
Spring eggs
Medium
35 min
Pumpkin pots with oat pastry
Medium
15 min
Broccoli with peanuts and macadamia nuts
Easy
15 min
Sautéed lamb with grapes
Easy
15 min
Amaretto peach tart
Easy
30 min
Turkey with cashew nuts
Easy
25 min
Courgette carpaccio
Easy
10 min
Stuffed turnip with dried fruit
Medium
25 min
Mascarpone and goat's cheese nibbles
Easy
10 min
Chicken and citrus salad
Easy
25 min
Light waldorf salad
Easy
15 min
Pecan pie
Easy
20 min
Caramel and walnut oranges
Easy
15 min
Chocolate brownies
Easy
20 min
Savoury cake
Easy
30 min
1
2
3
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Prawn noodles
Easy peasy pasta and sauce
Sweet & sour roast pork
Chasseur sauce (for chicken chasseur)
Osso bucco
Sautéed seafood
Easter cake
Pascale salad
Spiced orange chicken
Pasta with roquefort and garlic
