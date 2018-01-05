> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Pine nuts

:
Greek yoghurt with peppers, feta and pine nuts recipe
Greek yoghurt with peppers, feta and pine nuts		Monkfish with tomatoes, pine nuts and almonds recipe
Monkfish with tomatoes, pine nuts and almonds		Pine nut tart recipe
Pine nut tart
Cheese and cumin canapésEasy20 min
Stuffed capon chicken with nuts and cardoonMedium45 min
Raspberry and pine nut tartMedium20 min
Chistmas seed and nut loaf Easy30 min
Penne pasta in sardine sauceEasy15 min
Monkfish and asparagus saladEasy30 min
Stuffed peppersEasy10 min
Salad with strawberries, kumquats and rose petalsEasy10 min
Ham and fig saladEasy30 min
Pomegranate and goat's cheese dipEasy5 min
Potato and feta bakeEasy10 min
Aubergine and farfalle pastaEasy20 min
Spring eggsMedium35 min
Pumpkin pots with oat pastryMedium15 min
Broccoli with peanuts and macadamia nutsEasy15 min
Sautéed lamb with grapesEasy15 min
Amaretto peach tartEasy30 min
Turkey with cashew nutsEasy25 min
Courgette carpaccioEasy10 min
Stuffed turnip with dried fruitMedium25 min
Mascarpone and goat's cheese nibbles Easy10 min
Chicken and citrus saladEasy25 min
Light waldorf saladEasy15 min
Pecan pieEasy20 min
Caramel and walnut orangesEasy15 min
Chocolate browniesEasy20 min
Savoury cakeEasy30 min

123

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Tricks and tips for an active new yearChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         