The best recipes using Peanute
Peanut pasta with fried tempeh bits
Peanut bites
Indian sweetcorn and peanut soup
Pasta salad with peanuts
10 min
Broccoli with peanuts and macadamia nuts
15 min
Vegetarian stir-fry
20 min
Gooey delights
10 min
Crispy salmon parcels
20 min
Asian cucumber salad
10 min
Spider cakes
15 min
Apple and chicken skewers with lemon sauce
20 min
Chicken with basil, by ken hom
5 min
Prawns with orange and coriander, by ken hom
20 min
Fruit fritters
15 min
Orange and coriander prawns
20 min
Lemon chicken
15 min
Sole and citrus skewers
20 min
Duck with pineapple and ginger
35 min
Tabbouleh
30 min
Spicy beef
10 min
Javanese rabbit
15 min
French country chicken
30 min
Carrot cake
35 min
Pork in satay sauce
20 min
Pumpkin curry
15 min
Exotic salad with bean sprouts and coriander
30 min
Thai prawn cocktail with mango and chilli
40 min
Sautéed beef with peppers
20 min
Chicken tagine with dried apricots
15 min
Chicken with basil
5 min
Shallot and cinnamon tart
Lemon and mint chicken
Pappardelle and smoked salmon
Pasta carbonara
Papaya crumble
Apple and raisin crumble
Lemon meringue pie
Spiced pear tart
Pear and parmesan tart
Flambéed crêpes with rum and lime
