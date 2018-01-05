> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Peanute

:
Peanut pasta with fried tempeh bits recipe
Peanut pasta with fried tempeh bits		Peanut bites recipe
Peanut bites		Indian sweetcorn and peanut soup recipe
Indian sweetcorn and peanut soup
Pasta salad with peanutsEasy10 min
Broccoli with peanuts and macadamia nutsEasy15 min
Vegetarian stir-fryEasy20 min
Gooey delightsEasy10 min
Crispy salmon parcelsMedium20 min
Asian cucumber saladEasy10 min
Spider cakesMedium15 min
Apple and chicken skewers with lemon sauceEasy20 min
Chicken with basil, by ken homEasy5 min
Prawns with orange and coriander, by ken homEasy20 min
Fruit frittersEasy15 min
Orange and coriander prawnsEasy20 min
Lemon chickenEasy15 min
Sole and citrus skewersMedium20 min
Duck with pineapple and gingerMedium35 min
TabboulehMedium30 min
Spicy beefMedium10 min
Javanese rabbitEasy15 min
French country chickenEasy30 min
Carrot cakeMedium35 min
Pork in satay sauceEasy20 min
Pumpkin curryEasy15 min
Exotic salad with bean sprouts and corianderEasy30 min
Thai prawn cocktail with mango and chilliEasy40 min
Sautéed beef with peppersEasy20 min
Chicken tagine with dried apricotsEasy15 min
Chicken with basilEasy5 min

