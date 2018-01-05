Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Coffee
:
Austrian coffee tart
Chocolate coffee cake
Choca mocha nectar with coffee granita
Coffee éclairs
Easy
50 min
Valentine's coffee chocolate heart cake
Medium
20 min
Irish coffee meringue slice
Medium
30 min
Coffee cake
Easy
10 min
Coffee cream
Easy
15 min
Coffee souffle
Easy
20 min
Chocolate bananas
Easy
15 min
Café espresso
Easy
10 min
Linz tart
Medium
40 min
Maria cake
Easy
10 min
Cappuccino
Easy
10 min
Chocolate napolitan
Medium
25 min
Tiramisu
Medium
20 min
Chocolate cake
Easy
20 min
Chocolate and almond flan
Easy
10 min
Chocolate moulds
Easy
15 min
Chocolate lollipop
Easy
15 min
Chocolate brownies
Easy
60 min
Chocolate and orange mousse
Easy
20 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Chicken with tarragon and chanterelle mushrooms
French onion tart
Tabouleh
Cardinal prawns
Chocolate dominoes
Pistou sauce
Javanese rabbit
Cucumber and prawns in cream cheese
Scotch shortbread
Aubergine puffs
Don't miss...
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017
The longest celebrity relationships
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!