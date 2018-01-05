> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Coffee

:
Austrian coffee tart recipe
Austrian coffee tart		Chocolate coffee cake recipe
Chocolate coffee cake		Choca mocha nectar with coffee granita recipe
Choca mocha nectar with coffee granita
Coffee éclairsEasy50 min
Valentine's coffee chocolate heart cakeMedium20 min
Irish coffee meringue sliceMedium30 min
Coffee cakeEasy10 min
Coffee creamEasy15 min
Coffee souffleEasy20 min
Chocolate bananasEasy15 min
Café espressoEasy10 min
Linz tartMedium40 min
Maria cakeEasy10 min
CappuccinoEasy10 min
Chocolate napolitan Medium25 min
TiramisuMedium20 min
Chocolate cakeEasy20 min
Chocolate and almond flanEasy10 min
Chocolate mouldsEasy15 min
Chocolate lollipopEasy15 min
Chocolate browniesEasy60 min
Chocolate and orange mousseEasy20 min

