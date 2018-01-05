> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Ketchup

:
Tapas: tortoiseheads recipe
Tapas: tortoiseheads		Sweet & sour pork recipe
Sweet & sour pork		Mussel gratin recipe
Mussel gratin
Two way bbq chickenEasy10 min
Spooky cheesy shredded wheat chicken fingersEasy15 min
Witch finger wrapsEasy10 min
Prawn cocktailEasy15 min
Triple breakfast stackMedium10 min
Prawn ceviche recipeEasy20 min
Witch's fingersMedium10 min
Creole stuffed avocadosMedium20 min
Granny sheperd pieEasy10 min
Exotic seafood saladEasy20 min
Classic cheeseburgerEasy10 min
Tomato, chilli and serrano ham canapés Easy5 min

1

05/01/2018
