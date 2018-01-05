> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Dill

:
Salmon and dill crumble recipe
Salmon and dill crumble
Smoked salmon soufflés with dill recipe
Smoked salmon soufflés with dill
Beetroot and dill consomme recipe
Beetroot and dill consomme
Scandinavian chicory
Easy
10 min
Stuffed sea bass
Medium
25 min
Salmon blinis
Easy
25 min
Crab and grapefruit salad
Easy
20 min
Sea bream tartare with lemon and ginger
Easy
15 min
Pappardelle and smoked salmon
Easy
10 min
Seafood and herb lasagne
Easy
20 min
Smoked salmon with avocados and fine herbs
Medium
30 min
Salmon parcels
Easy
10 min
Lemon, salmon roe and mascarpone pasta
Easy
15 min
Monkfish and fennel fondue brochette
Easy
10 min
Seafood risotto
Easy
30 min
Avocado mousse with smoked trout
Easy
20 min
Carpaccio of salmon
Easy
15 min

1

