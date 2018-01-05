> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Basil

:
Baked perch with pesto and basil sauce recipe
Baked perch with pesto and basil sauce		Roasted apricots with basil and parmesan recipe
Roasted apricots with basil and parmesan		Melon and mozzarella salad with basil recipe
Melon and mozzarella salad with basil
Chicken with basil, by ken homEasy5 min
Chicken with basilEasy5 min
Bolognaise lasagneEasy20 min
Tapas: tortoiseheadsEasy20 min
Parmesan battered broccoli with salsa rossaEasy20 min
Salade nicoiseEasy15 min
Pasta with roquefort and garlicEasy10 min
Chinese loafEasy30 min
Pasta salad with peanutsEasy10 min
Minestrone soupEasy20 min
Chicken with lemon and pineappleEasy15 min
Osso buccoEasy15 min
Cheese & herb omeletteEasy5 min
Tomato caviarEasy10 min
Tomato and goat's cheese tartEasy15 min
Cream cheese and salad sandwichEasy5 min
Melon and ham bitesEasy10 min
Chorizo and vodka pastaEasy30 min
Tomato and ricotta saladEasy10 min
Potato gnocchi with tomato, spinach & mascarponeEasy5 min
Delicious chicken soupEasy5 min
Gorgonzola penne saladEasy20 min
Aubergine and farfalle pastaEasy20 min
Chicken and feta stuffed tomatoesMedium20 min
Cooked and raw vegetable saladMedium30 min
Warm savoury baked cheesecakeMedium20 min
Spaghetti in tomato sauceEasy20 min

123

Back to ingredient list
More recipes :

Latest… 05/01/2018
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
