Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Basil
:
Baked perch with pesto and basil sauce
Roasted apricots with basil and parmesan
Melon and mozzarella salad with basil
Chicken with basil, by ken hom
Easy
5 min
Chicken with basil
Easy
5 min
Bolognaise lasagne
Easy
20 min
Tapas: tortoiseheads
Easy
20 min
Parmesan battered broccoli with salsa rossa
Easy
20 min
Salade nicoise
Easy
15 min
Pasta with roquefort and garlic
Easy
10 min
Chinese loaf
Easy
30 min
Pasta salad with peanuts
Easy
10 min
Minestrone soup
Easy
20 min
Chicken with lemon and pineapple
Easy
15 min
Osso bucco
Easy
15 min
Cheese & herb omelette
Easy
5 min
Tomato caviar
Easy
10 min
Tomato and goat's cheese tart
Easy
15 min
Cream cheese and salad sandwich
Easy
5 min
Melon and ham bites
Easy
10 min
Chorizo and vodka pasta
Easy
30 min
Tomato and ricotta salad
Easy
10 min
Potato gnocchi with tomato, spinach & mascarpone
Easy
5 min
Delicious chicken soup
Easy
5 min
Gorgonzola penne salad
Easy
20 min
Aubergine and farfalle pasta
Easy
20 min
Chicken and feta stuffed tomatoes
Medium
20 min
Cooked and raw vegetable salad
Medium
30 min
Warm savoury baked cheesecake
Medium
20 min
Spaghetti in tomato sauce
Easy
20 min
1
2
3
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Bruschetta
Papaya with blueberries
Lemon chicken
Pumpkin soup
Pumpkin loaf
Halloween cake
Halloween biscuits
Ice cream smoothie
Peanut bites
Pumpkin curry
Don't miss...
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
This Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?
The massive rose gold trend
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!