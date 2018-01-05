Albums
The best recipes using Bouquet garni
:
Lemon chicken
Lentil purée
Basque chicken
Carrot soup
Easy
10 min
Red mullet with wild rice
Easy
40 min
Minestrone soup
Easy
20 min
Pork medallions with courgettes and raisins
Easy
20 min
Roast turkey in chestnut sauce
Medium
60 min
Poached turbot with morels
Easy
30 min
Cassoulet
Easy
30 min
Ratatouille
Easy
20 min
Goulash
Easy
25 min
Javanese rabbit
Easy
15 min
Veal stew
Easy
25 min
Minestrone soup
Medium
40 min
Beef bourguignon
Medium
25 min
Coq au vin
Medium
55 min
Grapefruit and red berry jam
Easy
20 min
Fish soup
Medium
30 min
Vegetable and prune soup
Easy
15 min
Smoked salmon with avocados and fine herbs
Medium
30 min
Fromage frais with herbs and raspberries
Easy
10 min
Vegetable and herb carpaccio
Easy
30 min
Stuffed vegetables
Medium
40 min
1
