> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Cinnamon

:
Peach, apple & cinnamon compote recipe
Peach, apple & cinnamon compote		Pumpkin and cinnamon tart recipe
Pumpkin and cinnamon tart		Hot chocolate with cinnamon recipe
Hot chocolate with cinnamon
Light cinnamon and orange browniesEasy20 min
Shallot and cinnamon tartEasy35 min
King prawns with cauliflower and cinnamon soupEasy20 min
Cherry verrines with mascarpone and cinnamonEasy35 min
Chocolate and cinnamon pancakesEasy10 min
Spiced pear tartEasy20 min
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruitEasy20 min
Mulled wineEasy10 min
Bread and butter puddingEasy30 min
Sunshine orangesEasy10 min
Chicken curryEasy15 min
Banana frittersEasy15 min
Red fruit compoteEasy15 min
Lemon chickenEasy15 min
Seychellois chicken curryEasy20 min
Chickpea and aubergine tagineEasy20 min
Turkey in chocolateEasy15 min
Cocoa and chilli pork ribsEasy15 min
Apple pancakes with oat milkEasy25 min
Vegetarian pea curryEasy10 min
Oded’s spicy baobab & pear muffinsEasy10 min
Spicy chocolate mousseEasy15 min
Chocolate and red wine cakeEasy10 min
Chocolate and apple cakeEasy20 min
Sweet & spicy bbq marinadeEasy10 min
Apple brown bettyEasy10 min
Chicken in chocolate sauceMedium20 min

1234

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Retro foods - how many can you remember?Foods that you can easily grow at home
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         