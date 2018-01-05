Albums
The best recipes using Cinnamon
:
Peach, apple & cinnamon compote
Pumpkin and cinnamon tart
Hot chocolate with cinnamon
Light cinnamon and orange brownies
Easy
20 min
Shallot and cinnamon tart
Easy
35 min
King prawns with cauliflower and cinnamon soup
Easy
20 min
Cherry verrines with mascarpone and cinnamon
Easy
35 min
Chocolate and cinnamon pancakes
Easy
10 min
Spiced pear tart
Easy
20 min
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruit
Easy
20 min
Mulled wine
Easy
10 min
Bread and butter pudding
Easy
30 min
Sunshine oranges
Easy
10 min
Chicken curry
Easy
15 min
Banana fritters
Easy
15 min
Red fruit compote
Easy
15 min
Lemon chicken
Easy
15 min
Seychellois chicken curry
Easy
20 min
Chickpea and aubergine tagine
Easy
20 min
Turkey in chocolate
Easy
15 min
Cocoa and chilli pork ribs
Easy
15 min
Apple pancakes with oat milk
Easy
25 min
Vegetarian pea curry
Easy
10 min
Oded’s spicy baobab & pear muffins
Easy
10 min
Spicy chocolate mousse
Easy
15 min
Chocolate and red wine cake
Easy
10 min
Chocolate and apple cake
Easy
20 min
Sweet & spicy bbq marinade
Easy
10 min
Apple brown betty
Easy
10 min
Chicken in chocolate sauce
Medium
20 min
