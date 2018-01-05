> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Chervil

:
Venetian mackerel recipe
Venetian mackerel		Cooked and raw vegetable salad recipe
Cooked and raw vegetable salad		Cardinal prawns recipe
Cardinal prawns
Carrot soupEasy10 min
Oyster mushroom ravioli and pumpkin soupMedium15 min
Shimeji risotto, eggs and hazelnutsMedium10 min
Charentelles with an autumnal twistEasy10 min
Carrot and chestnut crunchy rollsEasy20 min
Crunchy wheat and apple saladEasy20 min
Cucumber and herb soupEasy35 min
Tapas: basque lobsterEasy45 min
Hot oysters in their shells with champagne sabayonMedium20 min
Normandy oystersMedium15 min
Cucumber and herb soupMedium15 min
Lobster thermidor with courgettesHard40 min
Lamb in herb cream sauceEasy15 min
Chicory salad with dried apricot and goat's cheeseEasy10 min

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesTen men who you don’t want to marry
Stars who married the same person twice ...The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         