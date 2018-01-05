Albums
The best recipes using Chervil
:
Venetian mackerel
Cooked and raw vegetable salad
Cardinal prawns
Carrot soup
Easy
10 min
Oyster mushroom ravioli and pumpkin soup
Medium
15 min
Shimeji risotto, eggs and hazelnuts
Medium
10 min
Charentelles with an autumnal twist
Easy
10 min
Carrot and chestnut crunchy rolls
Easy
20 min
Crunchy wheat and apple salad
Easy
20 min
Cucumber and herb soup
Easy
35 min
Tapas: basque lobster
Easy
45 min
Hot oysters in their shells with champagne sabayon
Medium
20 min
Normandy oysters
Medium
15 min
Cucumber and herb soup
Medium
15 min
Lobster thermidor with courgettes
Hard
40 min
Lamb in herb cream sauce
Easy
15 min
Chicory salad with dried apricot and goat's cheese
Easy
10 min
05/01/2018
