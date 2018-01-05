> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Chives

:
Salmon blinis recipe
Salmon blinis		Chayote stuffed with crab recipe
Chayote stuffed with crab		Two mushroom soup recipe
Two mushroom soup
Thinly-sliced chicken with chivesEasy20 min
Pumpkin soupEasy20 min
Grapefruit saladEasy15 min
Cheese & herb omeletteEasy5 min
Scrambled egg and asparagus verrinesMedium20 min
Tomato and mushroom toastsEasy5 min
Smoked salmon with avocados and fine herbsMedium30 min
Sardine tapasMedium20 min
Cherry tomatoes stuffed with fromage fraisEasy10 min
Sweet potato soupEasy10 min
Vegetable crudités with cream cheese sauceEasy15 min
Tomato gazpachoMedium15 min
Turkey with cashew nutsEasy25 min
Crab cakesMedium5 min
Curried porkEasy20 min
Gazpacho with oystersMedium30 min
Poached turbot with morelsEasy30 min
Mussels tapasEasy30 min
Tahitian fish cevicheEasy20 min
Californian saladEasy15 min
Springtime risottoEasy26 min
Lobster saladMedium30 min
Crunchy wheat and apple saladEasy20 min
Organic cream cheese with vegetables and herbsEasy15 min
LasagneEasy60 min
VinaigretteEasy10 min
Cucumber and herb soupEasy35 min

12

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys Next Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Celebrity Men with GlassesThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         