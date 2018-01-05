Albums
The best recipes using Chives
:
Salmon blinis
Chayote stuffed with crab
Two mushroom soup
Thinly-sliced chicken with chives
Easy
20 min
Pumpkin soup
Easy
20 min
Grapefruit salad
Easy
15 min
Cheese & herb omelette
Easy
5 min
Scrambled egg and asparagus verrines
Medium
20 min
Tomato and mushroom toasts
Easy
5 min
Smoked salmon with avocados and fine herbs
Medium
30 min
Sardine tapas
Medium
20 min
Cherry tomatoes stuffed with fromage frais
Easy
10 min
Sweet potato soup
Easy
10 min
Vegetable crudités with cream cheese sauce
Easy
15 min
Tomato gazpacho
Medium
15 min
Turkey with cashew nuts
Easy
25 min
Crab cakes
Medium
5 min
Curried pork
Easy
20 min
Gazpacho with oysters
Medium
30 min
Poached turbot with morels
Easy
30 min
Mussels tapas
Easy
30 min
Tahitian fish ceviche
Easy
20 min
Californian salad
Easy
15 min
Springtime risotto
Easy
26 min
Lobster salad
Medium
30 min
Crunchy wheat and apple salad
Easy
20 min
Organic cream cheese with vegetables and herbs
Easy
15 min
Lasagne
Easy
60 min
Vinaigrette
Easy
10 min
Cucumber and herb soup
Easy
35 min
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
French onion soup
Honey Pancakes
Crêpes flambéed in Cointreau
Flambéed crêpes with almonds
Rum and banana pancakes
Carnival fritters
Blinis
Fish tacos
Monkfish with saffron
Charlotte gateaux with chestnuts
