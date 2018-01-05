> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Cloves

:
Chicken with lemon and pineappleEasy15 min
Cod and garlic frittersEasy90 min
Pumpkin soupEasy20 min
Lemon chickenEasy15 min
Romesco sauceEasy15 min
Seychellois chicken curryEasy20 min
Vegetable samosasEasy30 min
Spiced pear tartEasy20 min
Barbecue sauceEasy10 min
Chicken tagine with lemons and olivesEasy20 min
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruitEasy20 min
Spicy mediterranean salad with mintEasy30 min
Minestrone soupEasy20 min
Pasta with roquefort and garlicEasy10 min
Mulled wineEasy10 min
Chickpea and aubergine tagineEasy20 min
Red mullet with wild riceEasy40 min
Vegetarian stir-fryEasy20 min
Jamaican curry muttonEasy60 min
Chicken adoboEasy10 min
Indian lentil dahlEasy10 min
Turkey in chocolateEasy15 min
Lamb tagineMedium30 min
Fettucine with mushrooms and tomatoesMedium40 min
Chayote stuffed with crabMedium15 min
Grilled tuna with cherry tomato coulisMedium30 min
Spiced tabboulehEasy15 min

