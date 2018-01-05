Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Cloves
:
Pasta carbonara
Garlic potatoes
Red fruit compote
Chicken with lemon and pineapple
Easy
15 min
Cod and garlic fritters
Easy
90 min
Pumpkin soup
Easy
20 min
Lemon chicken
Easy
15 min
Romesco sauce
Easy
15 min
Seychellois chicken curry
Easy
20 min
Vegetable samosas
Easy
30 min
Spiced pear tart
Easy
20 min
Barbecue sauce
Easy
10 min
Chicken tagine with lemons and olives
Easy
20 min
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruit
Easy
20 min
Spicy mediterranean salad with mint
Easy
30 min
Minestrone soup
Easy
20 min
Pasta with roquefort and garlic
Easy
10 min
Mulled wine
Easy
10 min
Chickpea and aubergine tagine
Easy
20 min
Red mullet with wild rice
Easy
40 min
Vegetarian stir-fry
Easy
20 min
Jamaican curry mutton
Easy
60 min
Chicken adobo
Easy
10 min
Indian lentil dahl
Easy
10 min
Turkey in chocolate
Easy
15 min
Lamb tagine
Medium
30 min
Fettucine with mushrooms and tomatoes
Medium
40 min
Chayote stuffed with crab
Medium
15 min
Grilled tuna with cherry tomato coulis
Medium
30 min
Spiced tabbouleh
Easy
15 min
1
2
3
4
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Cherry clafoutis
Chocolate and orange mousse
Chicken with tarragon and chanterelle mushrooms
French onion tart
Tabouleh
Cardinal prawns
Chocolate dominoes
Pistou sauce
Javanese rabbit
Cucumber and prawns in cream cheese
Don't miss...
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
The massive rose gold trend
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!