The best recipes using Coriander
:
Roast pork loin with roasted coriander seeds
Pineapple carpaccio with coriander
Chicken and citrus salad
Orange and coriander prawns
Easy
20 min
Prawns with orange and coriander, by ken hom
Easy
20 min
Lemon and coriander aubergine
Easy
10 min
Exotic salad with bean sprouts and coriander
Easy
30 min
Carrot & coriander soup
Easy
60 min
Vegetable coconut and coriander curry
Easy
10 min
Chickpea and aubergine tagine
Easy
20 min
Vietnamese salad
Easy
30 min
Raita (yoghurt and cucumber)
Easy
10 min
Chicken tagine with lemons and olives
Easy
20 min
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruit
Easy
20 min
Chicken curry
Easy
15 min
Indian lentil dahl
Easy
10 min
Korean beef carpaccio
Easy
75 min
Cod papillote with ginger, citrus and sweet potato
Easy
15 min
Quinoa tabbouleh salad
Easy
20 min
Summer wheat salad
Easy
20 min
Oriental carrot and chickpea soup
Easy
10 min
Curry sauce (basic)
Easy
10 min
Asian cucumber salad
Easy
10 min
Vegetarian pea curry
Easy
10 min
Coconut vegetable curry
Easy
10 min
Plum salsa
Easy
15 min
Delicious chicken soup
Easy
5 min
Iced avocado soup with salmon
Medium
20 min
Sole and citrus skewers
Medium
20 min
Thai prawns
Medium
15 min
