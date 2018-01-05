Albums
The best recipes using Cumin
:
Moroccan potatoes with cumin and chicken
Cheese and cumin canapés
Lamb tagine
Chicken pastilla with pomegranate
Medium
20 min
Potato and green pea curry
Medium
10 min
Chickpea and aubergine tagine
Easy
20 min
Thai prawns
Medium
15 min
Iced avocado soup with salmon
Medium
20 min
Vegetable samosas
Easy
30 min
Curry sauce (basic)
Easy
10 min
Delicious chicken soup
Easy
5 min
Vegetable tagine
Easy
15 min
Pumpkin curry
Easy
15 min
Pork in satay sauce
Easy
20 min
Rabbit and lemon tagine
Medium
10 min
Spiced tabbouleh
Easy
15 min
Rye bread
Easy
min
Vinaigrette
Easy
10 min
Cucumber and herb soup
Easy
35 min
Sautéed lamb with grapes
Easy
15 min
Cod with aniseed sauce
Easy
10 min
Vegetable and herb carpaccio
Easy
30 min
Carrot macaroons
Easy
15 min
Carrot and celeriac salad
Easy
15 min
Indian style bean pasta
Easy
10 min
Tandoori chicken
Easy
10 min
Kebab karaz lamb with cherries and pomegranate
Easy
15 min
Tuna and spinach parcels
Easy
20 min
Beef meatballs and yoghurt sauce
Easy
30 min
Coconut, spinach and rice soup
Medium
15 min
