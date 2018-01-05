> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Cumin

:
Moroccan potatoes with cumin and chicken recipe
Moroccan potatoes with cumin and chicken		Cheese and cumin canapés recipe
Cheese and cumin canapés		Lamb tagine recipe
Lamb tagine
Chicken pastilla with pomegranateMedium20 min
Potato and green pea curryMedium10 min
Chickpea and aubergine tagineEasy20 min
Thai prawnsMedium15 min
Iced avocado soup with salmonMedium20 min
Vegetable samosasEasy30 min
Curry sauce (basic)Easy10 min
Delicious chicken soupEasy5 min
Vegetable tagineEasy15 min
Pumpkin curryEasy15 min
Pork in satay sauceEasy20 min
Rabbit and lemon tagineMedium10 min
Spiced tabboulehEasy15 min
Rye breadEasy min
VinaigretteEasy10 min
Cucumber and herb soupEasy35 min
Sautéed lamb with grapesEasy15 min
Cod with aniseed sauceEasy10 min
Vegetable and herb carpaccioEasy30 min
Carrot macaroonsEasy15 min
Carrot and celeriac saladEasy15 min
Indian style bean pastaEasy10 min
Tandoori chickenEasy10 min
Kebab karaz lamb with cherries and pomegranateEasy15 min
Tuna and spinach parcels Easy20 min
Beef meatballs and yoghurt sauceEasy30 min
Coconut, spinach and rice soupMedium15 min

