The best recipes using Turmeric
:
Turmeric chicken curry
Vegetarian pea curry
Indian lentil dahl
Lamb marinated with yoghurt
Medium
150 min
Potato and green pea curry
Medium
10 min
Jamaican curry mutton
Easy
60 min
Chicken and apple couscous
Easy
20 min
Chicken tagine with lemons and olives
Easy
20 min
Thai prawns
Medium
15 min
Vegetable samosas
Easy
30 min
Grilled tandoori chicken
Easy
5 min
Cauliflower curry
Easy
15 min
Pumpkin curry
Easy
15 min
Pork in satay sauce
Easy
20 min
Siamese prawns
Easy
15 min
Chicken korma
Medium
15 min
Bobotie
Easy
30 min
Tandoori chicken
Easy
10 min
Spicy sauté beans
Easy
10 min
Ikan panggang spicy indonesian grilled fish
Easy
30 min
Lamb and prune tagine
Easy
15 min
